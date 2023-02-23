Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for region tournaments
Here is what happened during the week of region tournaments of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County and Weakley County areas:
THURSDAY
Girls
Region 7-1A Tournament
Peabody 44, Gleason 41
|Gleason
|5
|11
|7
|18
|—
|41
|Peabody
|6
|18
|5
|15
|—
|44
Gleason (41) — Autumn Mingle 13, Sawyers 6, Watson 3, Wilson 9, Tucker 7, Perry 3.
Peabody (44) — Jamiya Carter 14, Ny’Asia Luten 13, Myricle Johnson 10, Ma. Cliff 5, Ross 1, Brooks 1.
3-pointers: G – Watson, Wilson; P – Johnson 2, Ma. Cliff, Luten 3, Carter 2. Records: G 16-13; P 20-9.
Dresden 76, Middleton 52
|Middleton
|9
|9
|11
|23
|—
|52
|Dresden
|19
|16
|21
|20
|—
|76
Middleton (52) — Harmony Bell 16, Deshields 6, Harry 6, M. Talley 9, Woody 5, Mitchell 6, R. Talley 4.
Dresden (76) — Lucy Curry 24, Paisley Pittman 23, Kaylee Jarred 17, H. Jarred 4, Spaulding 2, Oliver 6.
3-pointers: M – Bell 2, Harry 2; D – K. Jarred 2. Records: D 22-7; M 9-17.
Greenfield 60, Lake County 44
Lake County (44) —
Greenfield (60) —
3-pointers: LC – ; G – . Records: G 15-15; LC 14-15.