Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for region tournaments

South Gibson’s Tommy Baker (23) drives to the basket against Liberty during the District 12-3A championship at South Gibson on Feb. 20, 2023.

Here is what happened during the week of region tournaments of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County and Weakley County areas:

THURSDAY

Girls

Region 7-1A Tournament

Peabody 44, Gleason 41

Gleason 5 11 7 18 41
Peabody 6 18 5 15 44

Gleason (41) — Autumn Mingle 13, Sawyers 6, Watson 3, Wilson 9, Tucker 7, Perry 3.

Peabody (44) — Jamiya Carter 14, Ny’Asia Luten 13, Myricle Johnson 10, Ma. Cliff 5, Ross 1, Brooks 1.

3-pointers: G – Watson, Wilson; P – Johnson 2, Ma. Cliff, Luten 3, Carter 2. Records: G 16-13; P 20-9.

Dresden 76, Middleton 52

Middleton 9 9 11 23 52
Dresden 19 16 21 20 76

Middleton (52) — Harmony Bell 16, Deshields 6, Harry 6, M. Talley 9, Woody 5, Mitchell 6, R. Talley 4.

Dresden (76) — Lucy Curry 24, Paisley Pittman 23, Kaylee Jarred 17, H. Jarred 4, Spaulding 2, Oliver 6.

3-pointers: M – Bell 2, Harry 2; D – K. Jarred 2. Records: D 22-7; M 9-17.

Greenfield 60, Lake County 44

Lake County (44) —

Greenfield (60) —

3-pointers: LC – ; G – . Records: G 15-15; LC 14-15.

