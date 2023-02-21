Right to Know – February 21, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – Feb. 13-19

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/13/2023 through 2/19/2023:

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, B/M,, 26- hold for other agency.

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, B/M, 35- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism.

Kevin Michael Enochs, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Jordan Revon Currie, B/M, 20- hold for other agency..

Diamond Marqurise Bradley, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

James Earl Brogdon, W/M, 34- capias.

Floyd Jerome Cannon, W/M, 61- capias.

James Anthony Cottrell, B/M, 43- serving time.

Derrick Randell Cross, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Ethan Henry Denton, W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Timothy Scott Hickey, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Kevin Deashawn Jones, B/M, 41- capias.

Bobby Lee, B/M, 70- violation of parole.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- capias.

Mark Jonathan Pagan, W/M, 21- capias, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation.

Betsy Ann Patterson, W/F, 40- worthless checks.

Kristie Cortez Vernon, W/F, 31- capias.

Anthony Steven Giustino, Jr., W/M, 24- domestic assault.

Tamra Ann Goff, W/F, 53- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines..

Richard Parnell Smith, W/M, 58- violation of probation.

Troy Henry Sollis, W/M, 58- disorderly conduct, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates.

Daniel Davarious Crawford, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Michael Brandon Crutchfield, W/M, 45- accessory after the fact, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines.

Jacqueline Maria Latham, W/F,, 42- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Dillon Brice Gladney, B/M, 29- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Shayla Etghayi Lipham, W/F, 39- domestic assault.

Marcus Allen Lipham, W/M, 48- domestic assault.

Lakunda Lata Pirtle, B?M, 41- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Amanda Dawn Schaefer, W/F, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 39- weekender.

Diamond Marqurise Bradley, B/M, 34- serving time.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 26- violation of probation.

Mark Jonathan Pagan, W/M, 21- capias.

Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, B/M, 32- attachment order.

Linda Marie Call, W/F, 53- attachment order.

Brian Jeffrey Guminsky, W/M, 47- driving under the influence.

Michael Dale Edens, W/M, 61- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Rylee Dalton Joy, B/M, 26- violation of implied consent law, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, B/M, 26- evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities..

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 26- weekender.

Roger Kalin Moore, W/M, 26- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 39- weekender.

Orlin Flores Torres, U/M, 27- weekender.

Police Report – Feb.13-19

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/13/2023 through 2/19/2023:

Daniel Davaraious Crawford, B/M. 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Michael Brandon Crutchfield, W/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 13, 2023, 301 Viking Ct. Dr.; Charges: accessory after the fact, possession Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Bruce Allen Hill, W/M, 25, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2023, 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Jacqueline Maria Latham, W/F, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 16, 2023, 1622 McKnight Street; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

James Darrell Moore, B/M, 56, of Ridgely; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2023, 45 and Main; Charges: speeding, failure to maintain control, driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Billy Thomas, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2023, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL SG01.

Real Estate Transfers

Michael Fitzgerald and wife, Susan Fitzgerald to ETC Investments, – Milan – $42,000

Brian Sitton and wife, Cynthia L. Sitton to Olonzo Haynes, Jr. – Milan – $505,000

Charlie Mason, Jr. to Henry Adkinson, d/b/a Praying Hands Rentals and Sales, – Milan – $5,300

R L Ventures, LLC to Javier N. Galvan – Medina – $146,600

Citizens Bank N.A. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $117,772.84

Janet M. Geno to Jon Edward Sanders – Dyer – $63,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher W. Mitchell and wife, Ami K. Naik – Medina – $444,000

Virginia E. Boone to David Moore Investments, LLC – Dyer – $35,000

James Russell Meals and wife, Saran Meals, f/k/a Sara Elizabeth Tolley, to Christian A. Coleman and wife, Margrette E. Coleman – Milan – $285,000

Amanda McCollum to Doris Faye Garibay – Dyer – $41,000

Margrette E. Coleman, f/k/a Margrette E. Wilson, to Archie Hall – Milan – $169,900

Guy Richard Harrison and Stacy D. Harrison to Andrew L. Rice and wife, Laura Rice – Milan – $1,169,000

Christy Ferrell to Brittany L. Runnels – Bradford – $110,000

Barbara Alejandro and Dianna Lynn Dunn and Wendell Clayton Dunn to Nicole Nugent and husband, Brandon Nugent – Bradford – $124,900

MRP-2, LLC to NovusLyfe LLC – Milan – $15,000

NovusLyfe to Silverio Russo – Milan – $25,000

Pamela L. Walters and Mike Walters, Trustees of the Walters Family Trust, to Charles E. Ables and wife, Mary Catherine Ables – Bradford – $365,000

Robert L. Davis to David V. Scott – Newbern – $29,175

Robert C. Barton and wife, Nicole J. Barton to Jason K. Anderson and wife, Selena Jo Anderson – Medina – $267,000

Vickie R. Clark and Johnny C. Clark to Jonathan Wingfield and wife, Leah Wingfield, Medina – $357,000

KF Land Company, LLC to Greg Knight and wife, Jennifer Knight – Milan – $265,000

Charles E. Ables, Jr. and wife, Mary Catherine Ables to Jonathan Jay Murphree – Milan – 265,000

Debra J. Garrett to Theresa Pope – Milan – $253,000

Brittany Hodge and Andrew Hodge to Corey Runnels – Dyer – $95,000

Scott A. Powell to Justin Allan Powell, as Trustee of the Justin Allan Powell Living Trust, – Dyer – $50,000

Dale Nelson to Tony Haycraft – Gibson County – $150,000

Tim Cooper to Karen J. Schwahn – Bradford – $20,000

Gregory Neal Young to Jonathan Young – Medina – $23,000

Golden Ariel Hicks, a/k/a Golden Ariel Tucker, to Richard Halstead and wife, Kaitlyn Halstead – Milan – $324,900

John G. Morrow and wife, Jane Morrow to Joshua T. Sample and wife, Sarah Sample – Dyer – $80,000

Diane Dameron and Don Comstock to Dabbs Rentals LLC – Dyer – $57,500

Mew Enterprises, LLC to Steve Barnett and wife, Martha Barnett – Humboldt – $450,000

Shirley Jean Blankenship and Fancher Sargent, as Conservator of the Property of Charles Gary Blankenship, Sr., to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Gibson County – $700,000

Timothy Ruark and wife, Amanda Ruark to Jonathan Smith – Dyer – $33,340.39

Douglas Powell and wife, Patty Powell to Bradley Robert Mayfield and wife, Johannah Marie Mayfield – Milan – $ 30,000

Carey W. Frix and wife, Nicole M. Jennings to Obdullio Guillermo – Milan – $175,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Matthew Kent and Caitlin Kent – Humboldt – $102,505

Juan Blanco and wife, Sayra L. Perez-Padilla to Steven Pitcher and Connie Melton – Humboldt – $160,000

Tammy Arnold Glenn, John Wallace Shyford, Joshua Lynn Arnold, Max Stephen Smith and James Harold Glidewell, Trustees of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church to John Cooper and Ryan Stover – Milan – $250,000

Damien Melton and Destiny Clulee to Darren Magouirk – Bradford – $3,500

Scott A. Powell to Georgia Emert – Trenton – $161,500

Michelle Seay, Jane Teague, Jimmy Teague, Melinda Kaler, Melissa Davis, Michael Milam, Lorra Koop and Leslie Dover to Dianne Blackard – Humboldt – $300

Justin Harris to Guadalupe Garcia and Diego Marcos – Trenton – $80,000

William Brewer and wife, Laurie P. Brewer to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $58,000

Marriages

Michael Houston Wells, Jr. of Milan and Jeffrea Ann Hill Brown of Milan

Rodrigo Rayas of Jackson and Blanca Edith Garcia of Jackson