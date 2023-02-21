Martha Joe Ann Couch

Funeral services for Ms. Martha Joe Anne Couch, 90, of Humboldt, Tenn., were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel.

Visitation was held on the same day beginning at 12 p.m. until service time.

Ms. Couch, a retired secretary at the Milan Arsenal for over 40 years and member of the Humboldt First Baptist Church, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wesley Fountain Place in Milan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Asa and Martha Webb Couch; a son, James (Jimmy) Thomas McCaslin; two brothers, Nathan Couch and Dr. Billy Couch; and two sisters, Ruth Boelke and Joseline Shelton.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vikki McCaslin King (Danny); faithful friend, Donna Campbell; three granddaughters, Jamie Monk, Janna Carlyle and Jill Pannell; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Emmie, Cayden, Joey and Jordan.