Judy Marie Climer Walters, 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Walters was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on March 19, 1951 to the late Sherman Climer and Rutha Mae Thurbush Climer.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Humboldt. Mrs. Walters worked for Emerson Electric for 22 years and after receiving her nursing licenses, she worked an additional 20-plus years as a LPN at the Winfrey Center and Madison Haywood Healthcare.

Mrs. Walters was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Climer, Billy Eugene Climer, Howard Climer and Jackie Climer; and one sister, Catherine Scroggins.

She is survived by her son, Scotty Walters (Tyann) of Humboldt; her daughter, Laurie Lopez (Jaime) of Bartlesville, Okla.; one brother, Larry Climer of Humboldt; four sisters, Martha Robinson of Humboldt, Mildred Warrington of Trenton, Tenn., Faye Thomas of Humboldt and Barbara Sipes of Humboldt; She leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The Walters family is honoring her wishes for cremation and a spring service. Bells Funeral Home will announce further information as it becomes available.