Right to Know – February 14, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – February 6-12

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/6/2023 through 2/12/2023:

Chad Allen Crafton, U/M, Unknown- Other.

Keith Lynn Hart, B/M, 49- criminal impersonation, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Sarah Clare Turner, W/F, 59- aggravated cruelty to animals.

Louis Edward Turner, Jr., W/M, 66- aggravated cruelty to animals.

Maurice Avant, B/M, 33- theft of property, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass.

Deveion LDexter Brown, B/M, 31- capias.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Makayla Brook Burton, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Amanda Gail Cook, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Joey Devon Deberry, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Skyy Dickey, B/F, 21- theft of property.

Jonathan Blake Gordon, W/M, 37- aggravated assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, burglary, bond revoked.

Porschea Sharee Harrell, B/F, 36- capias.

Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr., W/M, 49- capias, attachment order.

Carlos Jelks, B/M, 30- violation of probation.

Thaddeus Jarod Johnson, B/M, 35- capias, assault, aggravated assault, domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, vandalism, retaliation for past action, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident.

Trenton Ross Klippel, W/M, 31- capias.

Hannah Dawn McMillan, 46, W/F- violation of probation.

Roger Kalin Moore, W/M, 35- weekender.

Michael Moran Carrington, W/M, 24- drug sanction.

Mickey Nicholas Rel, 50, I/M- violation of probation.

Christopher Marquis Rodgers, B/M, 25- capias, violation of parole.

Jason Daniel Smith, W/M, 32- sexual exploitation of a minor, bond revoked.

Joe Marvin Tate, W/M, 51- capias, violation of probation.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, W/M, 33- capias.

Gwylia J. Upchruch, W/F, 76- worthless checks.

Desiree Nichole Warren, W/F, 40- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, criminal trespass.

Vondal Raydean Davidson, W/M, 52- reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, speeding.

Samantha Jo Hill, U/U, 34- theft of property.

Crystal Joann Novay, W/F, 43- false reports/statements, failure to provide proof of insurance..

Collin Taylor Vestal, W/M, 22- theft of property, criminal trespass.

Charlie Bee Beene, B/M, 65- violation of parole.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 36- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 74- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Chad Allen Crafton, W/M, 30- domestic assault.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 46- public intoxication.

Larry Gene Roney, W/M, 65- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation of light law.

Robyn Laney Russell, W/F, 37- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/ selling/possession of control substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Donald Ray Stanfill, W/M, 74- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

James Richard Ballew, W/M, 72- sexual exploitation of a minor.

Robert Ray Coleman, W/M, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines.

Kristan Elizabeth Crabtree, W/F, 28- bond revoked.

Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, B/M, 36- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amanda Gail Hoffman, W/F, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 41- attachment order.

Joe Marvin Tate, W/M, 51- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order.

Damen Ray Edwards, W/M, 20- burglary, escape.

Jerry Lynn Turner III, W/M, 33- capias.

Jerry Malcom Jarnigan Jr., W/M, 49- capias, fugitive from justice.

Marcus Daniel George, W/M, 36- serving time.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

Police Report – Feb 6-12

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/6/2023 through 2/13/2023:

Charlie Bee Beene, B/M, 64, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 6, 2023, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2023, Bledoe Trailer Park; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 73, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 10, 2023, Central and Mitchell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Chad Allen Crafton, W/M 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2023, 5th/Vine; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Jose Alonso Ortiz, H/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 12, 2023, 45th/Carriage; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving under influence, no driver’s license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 8, 2023, Woodgate and Carriage; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

Sherry J. Childs, to Danny Cary and wife, Sharon Cary – Milan – $5,000

Robert T. Alexander and wife, Dayna R. Alexander to Paul Richards and wife, Allie Richards – Bradford – $35,000

Anita Yvonne Gilbert to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Humboldt – $13,000

Stanley Evans and Joe Evans to Crystal King – Kenton – $65,000

Blake Spellings to Jerry N. Faulkner – Rutherford – $85,000

Mary A. Capps to Megan E. Petruso and husband, Joseph E. Petruso – Milan – $400,392

Jack Finch and Debbie Finch to Barbara Gail Nelson – Humboldt – $260,000

Rhonda Jarnigan Beasley to Benjamin Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd and Randy Dodd and wife, Lajeana Dodd – Trenton – $155,000

Franklin Ray Stepps and wife, Patricia Ann Stepps to

William Ray Stepps and Andrew Ray Stepps – Humboldt – $95.000

Robert H. Jenkins to Velma Norment – Milan – $10,500

Lee Yandell and wife, Hannah Yandell to W.F. Jones, Jr. and Cathey M. Jones – Humboldt – $1,440,000

Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux to Lee Yandell and wife, Hannah Yandell – Humboldt – $1,200,000

Kathryn McCord Tucker and Nancy McCord Derivaux – Humboldt – $300,000

Adrian Davis to Bharat Bhavsar and wife, Jigisha Bhavsar – Humboldt – $50,000

Elva Rojas-Stokes to Juan Blanco – Humboldt – $33,500

Rodreques McKinney and Cheri McKinney to Memfixerupper GP -Humboldt -$95,027

Gurtej Sandhu to Kaitlinn Arlene Wickwire and Jessica Whitney Horner – Milan – $145,000

Nancy T. Osborne to Van Burin Arnold and wife, May Dean Arnold – Dyer – $22,000

Marriages

Ethan Blake Conatser of Trenton and Riley McKinley Fitzgerald of Trenton

Chesley Joe Scobey of Dyer and Amanda Dawn Longmire of Dyer