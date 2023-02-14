Merideth Jacobs resigns as Bradford girls basketball coach

Following the Bradford girls basketball team’s elimination from the District 13-1A tournament on Monday, head coach Merideth Jacobs announced her resignation on Tuesday.

Jacobs will still remain at the school and will be the softball coach this spring.

Jacobs has spent 10 seasons as head coach at her alma mater following a short stint at South Gibson.

During her 10 seasons in charge, Bradford has gone to four region tournaments with two berths in the region semifinals. Jacobs has accrued 120 wins at Bradford

Jacobs was a two-time Miss Basketball winner at Bradford for the 2003, ‘04 seasons.

She went on to play at Union University and was a two-time NAIA All-American (2005, ‘09), a two-time NAIA National Tournament all-tournament member (2005, ‘06) and All-TranSouth selection (2005, ‘09). She is the all-time leader in 3-point attempts at Union with 987 and 3-pointers made with 383 and third in 3-pointers made in a season with 117.

Jacobs is ninth all-time for 3-point percentage in a season when she shot .418 in 2007-08, second for 3-point percentage in a game when she hit 7-of-8 (.875) against Blue Mountain in 2009. Jacobs played in 148 games for the Lady Bulldogs, which is second all-time, one behind current Crockett County coach Kayla Irvin.