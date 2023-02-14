Martha Jo Stoltz

Martha Jo Stoltz, 95, formerly of Longwood, Fla., went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 4, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Stoltz was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on May 9, 1927, a daughter to the late Leonard S. and Kathleen Garrett Hamilton.

In her younger years she was a waitress at the Milan Arsenal where she met her husband, James Glen Payne. Mrs. Stoltz was a former shop owner of Things Consignment Store in Longwood and was a homemaker. Most recently, she and her daughter had made their home in Medina, Tenn.

Mrs. Stoltz was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Glen Payne; second husband, Charles Stoltz; brother, Rene S. Hamilton; sisters, Vivian F. Estes and Mary Lynn Downey.

Forever cherishing their memories are daughter, Glenda Payne of Medina; son, Darryl Payne and wife Deni of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Betty Ann Strayhorn and husband James of Medina; grandchild, Rachel Nunlist and husband Dave; and former daughter-in-law, Sally Coleman.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Longwood Memorial Gardens in Longwood with Clergy Mike Caroline officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.