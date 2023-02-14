Angela Lanier Schmidt

Angela Lanier Schmidt, 58, passed away January 27, 2023 at her home in Oregon, Wis. Private burial was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn., the city in which she grew up in and where the rest of her family is laid to rest.

Ms. Schmidt was born in Joliet, Ill. on August 5, 1964 to the late John Bussey Lanier and Robbie Faye Finch Lanier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Steven Dale Lanier and John Mark Lanier.

Ms. Schmidt is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Schmidt and Amy Schmidt.

Ms. Schmidt will be greatly missed and forever remembered for her sense of humor and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She had a heart of gold and loved those around her selflessly, always showing kindness and compassion towards those lucky enough to have crossed paths with her in life. Ms. Schmidt was proud of where she came from and her southern upbringing, as Tennessee was always her “home”, even after moving to Wisconsin in 2001. She frequently reminisced about her days as a flag girl in the Humboldt High School marching band and the long lasting friendships she developed along the way. Ms. Schmidt loved her family beyond words and frequently searched the skies for a cardinal, a sign that brought her joy and hope as she kept the memories alive in her heart of those who passed before her. May she rest in peace and the memories of her carry on with that same feeling of joy and hope to those searching the sky for a red bird flying.

