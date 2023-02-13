Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for district tournaments

Here is what happened during the week of district tournaments of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Liberty 39, South Gibson 36

S. Gibson 9 13 6 8 — 36 Liberty 10 7 14 8 — 39

South Gibson (36) — Camden Lockett 10, Baker 3, Lovorn 2, Giles 3, England 8, Cianciolo 4, Cross 6.

Liberty (39) — Keenan Robinson 12, Nappier-Smith 5, Greer 9, Jennings 3, Grimes 5, Lyons 3, Taylor 2.

3-pointers: SG – Lockett 2, Cross 2, Giles; L – Greer 3, Robinson 2, Jennings, Grimes. Records: SG 12-13 (3-3); L 7-14 (1-5).

Girls

South Gibson 76, Liberty 25

S. Gibson 35 23 8 10 — 76 Liberty 0 9 3 13 — 25

South Gibson (76) — Lily Baggett 21, Hallie Allen 12, Karson Dunn 13, Cianciolo 2, Seals 4, Reed 8, Lewis 9, Thetford 7.

Liberty (25) — Sydnee Cole 20, Stewart 5.

3-pointers: SG – Baggett 5, Lewis 3, Dunn 3, Allen 2, Thetford, Seals; L – Cole 4, Stewart. Records: SG 21-7 (4-2 12-3A); L 2-18 (1-5).

District 12-2A Tournament

Union City 39, Milan 35

Milan (35) —

Union City (39) —

3-pointers: M – ; UC – . Records: UC 9-18; M 5-19.

District 13-1A Tournament

Greenfield 67, Bradford 37

Bradford (37) —

Greenfield (67) —

3-pointers: B – ; G – . Records: G 13-14; B 7-19.

District 12-1A Tournament

Bruceton 39, West Carroll 34

Bruceton 13 10 6 10 — 39 W. Carroll 2 3 18 11 — 34

Bruceton (39) — Addison Hampton 11, Williams 4, Garrison 4, Woodley 6, Burton 7, Bass 2, McGee 5.

West Carroll (34) — Kaylee Butler 10, Metcalf 2, Jones 4, Brooks 1, Parker 7, Winberry 3, Holmes 7.

3-pointers: B – Burton, McGee; WC – Butler, Parker, Winberry, Holmes. Records: WC 14-14; B 9-17.