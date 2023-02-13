Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for district tournaments
Here is what happened during the week of district tournaments of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Boys
Liberty 39, South Gibson 36
|S. Gibson
|9
|13
|6
|8
|—
|36
|Liberty
|10
|7
|14
|8
|—
|39
South Gibson (36) — Camden Lockett 10, Baker 3, Lovorn 2, Giles 3, England 8, Cianciolo 4, Cross 6.
Liberty (39) — Keenan Robinson 12, Nappier-Smith 5, Greer 9, Jennings 3, Grimes 5, Lyons 3, Taylor 2.
3-pointers: SG – Lockett 2, Cross 2, Giles; L – Greer 3, Robinson 2, Jennings, Grimes. Records: SG 12-13 (3-3); L 7-14 (1-5).
Girls
South Gibson 76, Liberty 25
|S. Gibson
|35
|23
|8
|10
|—
|76
|Liberty
|0
|9
|3
|13
|—
|25
South Gibson (76) — Lily Baggett 21, Hallie Allen 12, Karson Dunn 13, Cianciolo 2, Seals 4, Reed 8, Lewis 9, Thetford 7.
Liberty (25) — Sydnee Cole 20, Stewart 5.
3-pointers: SG – Baggett 5, Lewis 3, Dunn 3, Allen 2, Thetford, Seals; L – Cole 4, Stewart. Records: SG 21-7 (4-2 12-3A); L 2-18 (1-5).
District 12-2A Tournament
Union City 39, Milan 35
Milan (35) —
Union City (39) —
3-pointers: M – ; UC – . Records: UC 9-18; M 5-19.
District 13-1A Tournament
Greenfield 67, Bradford 37
Bradford (37) —
Greenfield (67) —
3-pointers: B – ; G – . Records: G 13-14; B 7-19.
District 12-1A Tournament
Bruceton 39, West Carroll 34
|Bruceton
|13
|10
|6
|10
|—
|39
|W. Carroll
|2
|3
|18
|11
|—
|34
Bruceton (39) — Addison Hampton 11, Williams 4, Garrison 4, Woodley 6, Burton 7, Bass 2, McGee 5.
West Carroll (34) — Kaylee Butler 10, Metcalf 2, Jones 4, Brooks 1, Parker 7, Winberry 3, Holmes 7.
3-pointers: B – Burton, McGee; WC – Butler, Parker, Winberry, Holmes. Records: WC 14-14; B 9-17.