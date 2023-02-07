Robert Eugene Hayes

Robert Eugene (Bob) Haynes, 81, of Nashville, Tenn. passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of January 16, 2023.

Mr. Haynes was born March 23,1941 to Eugene H. Haynes and Imogene King Haynes in Humboldt, Tenn.

He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1959. After working hard to pay for his college education, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tenn. in 1967. Following graduation, he went to work for Traveler’s Insurance in Columbus, Ga. and was later transferred to the office in Athens.

While in Athens, he met his future wife, Katherine MacGregor Lilburn who was attending the University of Georgia. They had their first date in April of 1969, became engaged in May and married on August 30,1969. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together. They moved to Nashville in 1970 and then to Hendersonville in 1972, where they lived for 32 years. In 2004, they moved back to Nashville. Mr. Haynes worked for Johnson & Johnson’s veterinary medicine division for seven years, then worked in sales for Sweetheart Cup for 28 years. After Sweetheart, he worked for his son-in-law, Tim Helton, for three years.

When his children were growing up, Mr. Haynes coached both of their soccer teams every year. He would run up and down the sidelines and give his teams lots of positive encouragement and hugs.

He played in an adult soccer league until he was 50 years old and coached the boy’s soccer team at Beech High School for two years. Mr. Haynes loved golf and played 2-3 times a week after he retired. He was an avid fisherman and often walked down to the Harpeth River from our home. He loved sports and watched them all. He was passionate about his Tennessee Vols, the Tennessee Titans and also the Nashville Predators.

Mr. Haynes was a member and past president of the Noon Sertoma Club in Hendersonville, Tenn. He volunteered for the Country Music Hall of Fame and served for several years on the board of our community. He was always volunteering to do little jobs for our family, friends and neighbors. Above all, he loved his family with all of his heart. He was always there for them and they knew that his love was unconditional.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Haynes is survived by his wife, Katherine; his son, Sean Alexander Haynes and wife Tonya of Brentwood, Tenn.; his daughter, Robin Elizabeth Helton and husband Tim of Nashville; and his sister, Barbara Parker and husband Frank of Trenton, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Beck Haynes, Kiersten Haynes, Taylor Helton, Murray Helton and Brennan Helton; great grandfather of five month old Kyng, who is the son of Kiersten Haynes and her fiancé River Risner. In addition, he is survived by a large and very loving extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Most of them were able to visit him in his final days.

Mr. Haynes was a member of Crosspoint Church for 18 years. In his last days of life, he told all of us that he was holding the hand of Jesus.