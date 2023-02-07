Right to Know – February 7

Sheriff’s Report – Jan 30-Feb 5

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/31/2023 through 2/5/2023:

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, W/F, 26- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kenneth Lee Anderson, B/M, 49- capias.

Karen Marie Burges, W/M, 53- serving time.

Rueben Earl Clark, B/M, 39- capias.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64- contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Thelisa Danatte Emery, B/F, 51- assault.

Josuha Morris Gray, W/M, 42- capias.

Marc Daniel Masters, W/M, 26- capias.

Calrence Chancelor Moody IV, U/M, 42- capias.

Shquerah Shuntae Sharp, B/F, 34- theft of property.

Vinnie Lee Thomas, B/M, 51- criminal trespass.

Jaylon Irvin Tucker, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 58- capias, violation of probation.

Joshua Lynn Hollowell, W/M, 28- contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violation.

Aidan B. Vargason, B/M, 19- simple possession/casual exchange.

Kaine McMillin Winston, W/M, 29- assault on first responder, theft of property, vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Devin Jerome Woods, B/M, 34- aggravated assault.

Buford Will Barrett, W/M, 48- aggravated assault.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 45- public intoxication.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64- criminal impersonation, public intoxication.

Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 42- schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense.

Timothy Matthew Kitchen, W/M, 47- driving under the influence first offense, open container law.

Michelle Suzanne Hall Ortiz, U/F, 46- driving under the influence.

Vinnie Lee Thomas, B/M, 51- criminal trespass.

Rueben Earl Clark, B/M, 39- capias, violation of probation.

Joshua Lynn Hollowell, W/M, 28- aggravated assault, vandalism, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marc Daniel Masters, W/M, 26- domestic assault.

Amalia Apate Poling, W/F, 39- driving under the influence first offense, failure to exercise due care.

Joseph Michael Reynolds, W/F, 38- violation probation.

Deisy Del Carmen Velasquez, W/F, 38- custodial interference.

Carrie Anne Sansing, W/F, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carl Wayne Woods, W/M, 58- capias.

Joshua Jajuan Glenn, B/M, 23- disorderly conduct.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Cory Austin Forse, W/M, 29- weekender.

Police Report – Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/30/2023 through 02/05/23

Bufrod W. Barrett, W/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2023, 203 N. 10th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Darius Darymone Campbell, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 3, 2023, McKnight Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 63, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 3, 2023, Carriage/30th; Charges: criminal impersonation, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Tory Tanaka Gray, B/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 3, 2023, 609 Craddock ; Charges: driving under influence, simple possession (2 counts). Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Timothy Matthew Kitchen, W/M, 47, of Enville, TN; Arrest date and location: February 3, 2023, McDonalds; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Michele Hall Ortiz, W/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 2, 2023, E. Mitchell St. & Bypass; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Vinnie Lee Thomas, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2023, 1344 Elliott; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Marriages

John Thomas Sykes of Medina and Stephanie Marie Mitchell Brewer of Medina

James Charles Hannah of Brownsville and Kimberly Patrice Anderson of Brownsville

Real Estate Transfers

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Guy W. Causey and wife, Tammy L. Causey – Trenton – $30,000

Barbara Arrington to John E. Smith and wife, Debra M. Smith – Milan – $95,000

Brian Chapman to Latonya Montgomery – Medina – $206,500

Melvin Morris to Edith Morris Carlton and husband, Bobby Carlton – Newbern – $250,000

Landron Gene Kindrick to Lisa A. Kindrick – Milan – $41,500

Brandon Adams to KCK Holdings, Inc. – Trenton – $17,000

Rafael Mena to Jose J. Mena – Trenton – $0

Michael Shane Crutchfield to Mickey Coffman – Trenton – $3,500

Raymond Parker to Clear L. King – Humboldt – $85,000

Jeremy Patterson and wife, Cherie Patterson to Kristen Aydlotte – 5th CD of Gibson County – $102,000

Carthel Finch and Deborah Finch to Silicon Ranch Corporation – Trenton – $313,350

Gary Paschall, President of the Gibson County Tennessee Habitat for Humanity, to Rosario DiBenedetto and Anna DiBenedetto – Dyer – $6,000

Donald Mark Kirkpatrick and wife, Melody Ann Kirkpatrick to Kevin Turner and wife, Diana Turner – Rutherford – $72,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Colton M. Beasley and wife, Isabella Marie Beasley to Justin Mutschler and Shawn Mutschler – Humboldt – $193,500

Bobby Lee Davenport to Dana S. Langley – Humboldt – $104,900