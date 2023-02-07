Funeral services for Ms. Linda Kay Smith were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Ms. Smith, 73, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home in Humboldt, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Oliver John Ringer (Ott) and Marie Fowler.

Ms. Smith was retired from Delta Faucet in Jackson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Don Smith.

Ms. Smith is survived by her son, Paul Smith and wife Karen; daughter, Melissa Smith; grandchildren, Wayne Smith and wife Molly, Felica Smith, Paul Smith Jr., Ashley Nicole Smith, Kristiina Murphy, Abigail Frye; and great-grandchildren, Bryer and Lawson Smith, Finley Murphy, Augustus Frye and Waverie Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.