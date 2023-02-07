Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 13

Here is what happened during Week 13 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

North Side 58, South Gibson 57 (OT)

N. Side 17 13 10 11 7 — 58 S. Gibson 8 10 20 13 6 — 57

North Side (58) — Malik Currie 17, Desmond Manley 12, Smith 5, Lambert 6, Caruthers 2, A. Currie 7, Minor 2, Marshall 7.

South Gibson (57) — Ashton England 18, Camden Lockett 18, Baker 6, Lovorn 9, Giles 4, Clouse 2.

3-pointers: NS – M. Currie 3, Lambert 1, Manley 2; SG – Lockett 4. Records: SG 11-12 (2-2 12-3A); NS 18-4 (4-1).

Middleton 65, Peabody 51

Peabody 11 11 11 18 — 51 Middleton 15 17 15 18 — 65

Peabody (51) — Derek Kee 23, Wade 2, Gentry 8, DeHaan 4, Luten 2, Haynes 4, Patterson 8.

Middleton (65) — Rodgerick Robinson 16, Corey Warren 17, Taquinis Mitchell 11, Jordan Stewart 12, Smith 1, Allen 3, Young 5.

3-pointers: P – Kee 2; M – Warren, Allen, Robinson 3. Records: P 11-14 (6-2 14-1A); M 19-1 (8-0).

Union City 56, Gibson County 46

Gibson Co. 15 13 8 10 — 46 Union City 15 15 13 13 — 56

Gibson County (46) — Ethan Turner 21, Finch 5, Lannom 8, Reynolds 6, DeBerry 4, Crandall 2.

Union City (56) — DJ Robinson 22, Lewis 6, Davis 9, Brooks 6, Lattus 4, Kail 4.

3-pointers: GC – Lannom 2, Reynolds 2, Turner, Finch; UC – Robinson 3, Brooks, Kail. Records: GC 17-7 (6-1 12-2A); UC 8-17 (3-4).

McKenzie 46, Milan 41

Milan 9 14 13 5 — 41 McKenzie 11 8 11 16 — 46

Milan (41) — Tyrone Brown 12, D’Yonte Lumpkin 10, Milligan 4, Scott 5, Jones 7, Arnold 3.

McKenzie (46) — Marquez Taylor 11, Tate Surber 13, Aird 2, Steele 8, Roditis 5.

3-pointers: Mi – Arnold, Scott; Mc – Surber, Roditis. Records: Mi 17-7; Mc 15-5.

Girls

Peabody 51, Middleton 41

Peabody 11 19 11 11 — 51 Middleton 12 12 8 9 — 41

Peabody (51) — A’Niya Ross 11, Montierra Cliff 12, Johnson 8, Ma. Cliff 5, Brooks 7, Luten 2, Wofford 2, Carter 4.

Middleton (41) — Ladasha Shields 13, Bell 5, K. Buggs 8, L. Buggs 2, Harry 1, Talley 6, Woody 6.

3-pointers: P – Ross 2, Mo. Cliff 2. Records: P 15-9 (8-0 14-1A); M 7-13 (4-4).

Gibson County 62, Union City 38

Gibson Co. 14 17 14 17 — 62 Union City 9 8 7 14 — 38

Gibson County (62) — Libby Goad 12, Micah Hart 19, Sania Reaves 10, Riding 4, Lannom 3, Skinner 4, Turner 7, Davidson 3.

Union City (38) — Amari Bonds 10, Marlee Theobald 11, Rodgers 4, Jones 3, Snow 3, Moss 4, Gordon 3.

3-pointers: GC – Goad 4, Davidson, Hart; UC – Snow, Theobald, Gordon. Records: GC 21-7 (5-2 12-2A); UC 8-17 (2-5).

South Gibson 76, North Side 21

N. Side 5 6 9 1 — 21 S. Gibson 26 24 17 9 — 76

North Side (21) — Nesbitt 2, Harris 2, Robinson 6, Beard 3, Bond 3, Walker 1, Miller 2, Johnson 2.

South Gibson (76) — Lily Baggett 20, Hallie Allen 19, Seals 9, Thetford 3, Cianciolo 8, Lewis 8, Dunn 8, Teague 1.

3-pointers: SG – ;Baggett 5, Seals, Thetford, Allen 2, Cianciolo, Lewis 2, Dunn 2; NS – Robinson 2, Bond. Records: SG 19-7 (2-2 12-3A); NS 2-21 (1-4).

Lake County 56, Humboldt 48

Humboldt 2 16 13 17 — 48 Lake Co. 17 7 20 12 — 56

Humboldt (48) — Tamyra Patterson 20, Kaniya Davis 13, Shepherd 5, Collins 1, Bryson 3, Sangster 5.

Lake County (56) — Caren Johnson 13, Jakyla Hill 12, Riley Wilbanks 15, Valentine 2, Geanes 9, Bolden 5.

3-pointers: H – Patterson, Sangster; LC – Johnson, Wilbanks, Geanes, Hill. Records: H 3-17 (1-7 14-1A); LC 11-13 (5-3).

McKenzie 64, Milan 30

Milan 7 9 10 4 — 30 McKenzie 31 20 8 5 — 64

Milan (30) — Williamson 7, Redmond 6, Perry 2, Williams 4, Morton 6, Currie 2, Curry 3.

McKenzie (64) — Savannah Davis 19, Mikaela Reynolds 19, Kylie Reynolds 10, Chesser 3, Pate 2, Auvenshine 2, Aird 2, Luci 1, French 2, Dillingham 2, Gilbert 2.

3-pointers: Mi – Williamson; Mc – Davis 5, Chesser, M. Reynolds 3. Records: Mi 5-17; Mc 17-7.

MONDAY

Boys

Bradford 54, West Carroll 40

W. Carroll 8 9 11 12 — 40 Bradford 11 9 17 17 — 54

West Carroll (40) — JaQuan Adkins 17, JD Pigue 11, Taylor 4, Clark 2, Bosley 3, Murray 3.

Bradford (54) — Bryce Arnold 24, Jayden Street 18, Cates 6, Sharp 4, Richardson 2.

3-pointers: WC – Pigue 3, Bosley, Murray; B – Street. Records: B 17-7; WC 6-19.

Girls

Bradford 46, West Carroll 24

W. Carroll 4 10 2 8 — 24 Bradford 14 8 17 7 — 46

West Carroll (24) — Skylar Jones 12, Brooks 1, Winberry 7, Holmes 4.

Bradford (46) — Saniah Thomas 18, Rebecca Wood 16, Dunn 8, Cain 2, Reynolds 2.

3-pointers: WC – ; B – Wood. Records: B 7-17; WC 12-13.