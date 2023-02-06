Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Feb. 6

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (8) 24-3 114 1

2. Hillsboro (4) 19-3 113 2

3. William Blount 24-4 86 4

4. Oak Ridge (1) 20-3 78 5

(tie) Bartlett 16-8 78 3

6. Germantown 17-5 56 6

7. Rossview 21-4 55 9

8. Cleveland 20-6 35 NR

9. Houston 15-6 29 10

10. Bradley Central 17-4 24 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 16.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 119 1

2. Stone Memorial (2) 21-3 113 2

3. Fulton (4) 21-5 102 4

4. Crockett County 19-4 69 3

5. Livingston Academy 21-4 65 5

6. Fayette Ware 18-6 64 6

7. Tennessee 23-6 62 8

8. Dyersburg 18-4 43 9

9. Lawrence County 20-5 35 7

10. Dyer County 16-5 16 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (13) 20-0 130 1

2. Fairview 19-4 98 2

3. Cascade 21-4 97 4

4. Kingston 19-4 76 3

5. Gibson County 17-6 63 8

6. Douglass 15-6 60 5

7. Chuckey-Doak 21-5 46 6

8. Alcoa 18-7 41 NR

9. Power Center Academy High School 15-8 33 T9

10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-5 21 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (12) 17-1 129 1

2. Clay County (1) 19-3 117 2

3. Richland 19-4 92 4

4. Hampton 19-6 87 3

5. East Robertson 18-5 66 6

6. McKenzie 13-5 56 8

7. Chattanooga Preparatory 19-8 49 9

8. Gordonsville 17-7 39 5

9. Santa Fe 16-7 22 10

10. Eagleville 16-8 20 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 18.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (9) 25-2 123 1

2. Brentwood Academy (4) 19-2 121 2

3. MBA 19-3 107 3

4. Knoxville Webb 18-7 45 4

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 19-6 40 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: CBHS 38. Knoxville Catholic 33. MUS 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (11) 23-1 128 1

2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 118 2

3. Boyd Buchanan 22-5 98 3

4. Clarksville Academy 20-5 84 4

5. Sacred Heart 22-5 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 14. King’s Academy 12.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (12) 26-0 129 1

2. Blackman 24-2 106 4

3. Bradley Central 24-1 104 2

4. Coffee County 27-2 90 3

5. Cookeville (1) 22-3 79 5

6. Stewarts Creek 23-3 56 7

7. Heritage 22-3 48 6

8. Gallatin 22-3 27 10

9. Arlington 16-5 25 8

10. Bartlett 21-7 13 9

(tie) Warren County 19-7 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (13) 23-0 130 1

2. Upperman 23-3 113 3

3. Creek Wood 22-3 90 T4

4. Livingston Academy 22-4 86 2

5. Elizabethton 22-4 82 T4

6. Lincoln County 21-2 54 8

7. White County 20-8 52 9

8. Cumberland County 18-7 24 7

(tie) Greeneville 19-7 24 6

10. South Gibson 18-7 19 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 14. Murfreesboro Central Magnet 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (12) 23-0 128 1

2. York Institute 22-2 113 2

3. Alcoa (1) 24-2 110 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 20-5 77 4

5. Gibson County 20-7 65 5

6. McMinn Central 20-5 57 7

7. Huntingdon 22-4 56 6

8. Cheatham County 22-4 39 8

9. Community 19-5 36 T9

10. Summertown 18-6 23 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (13) 25-0 130 1

2. Hampton 22-1 107 2

3. Clay County 20-4 101 3

4. Dresden 18-5 85 5

5. McKenzie 15-7 70 4

6. Houston County 18-4 56 7

7. Richland 17-5 49 8

8. Pickett County 15-8 37 9

9. Clarkrange 18-8 35 6

10. Oneida 18-6 16 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 12.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (11) 21-3 128 1

2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 114 2

3. Harpeth Hall (1) 20-4 107 3

4. Knoxville Webb 15-7 85 4

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-8 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 23-4 126 1

2. Nashville Christian (4) 28-2 121 2

3. CAK 23-5 94 3

4. Ezell-Harding 21-4 70 4

5. Trinity Christian Academy 19-5 64 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 26.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.