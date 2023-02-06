 Skip to content

Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Feb. 6

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (8)                        24-3    114  1

2. Hillsboro (4)                           19-3    113  2

3. William Blount                          24-4    86   4

4. Oak Ridge (1)                           20-3    78   5

(tie) Bartlett                              16-8    78   3

6. Germantown                              17-5    56   6

7. Rossview                                21-4    55   9

8. Cleveland                               20-6    35   NR

9. Houston                                 15-6    29   10

10. Bradley Central                         17-4    24   7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 16.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Haywood County (7)                      20-4    119  1

2. Stone Memorial (2)                      21-3    113  2

3. Fulton (4)                              21-5    102  4

4. Crockett County                         19-4    69   3

5. Livingston Academy                      21-4    65   5

6. Fayette Ware                            18-6    64   6

7. Tennessee                               23-6    62   8

8. Dyersburg                               18-4    43   9

9. Lawrence County                         20-5    35   7

10. Dyer County                             16-5    16   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (13)                     20-0    130  1

2. Fairview                                19-4    98   2

3. Cascade                                 21-4    97   4

4. Kingston                                19-4    76   3

5. Gibson County                           17-6    63   8

6. Douglass                                15-6    60   5

7. Chuckey-Doak                            21-5    46   6

8. Alcoa                                  18-7    41   NR

9. Power Center Academy High School         15-8    33   T9

10. Gatlinburg-Pittman                      18-5    21   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (12)                          17-1    129  1

2. Clay County (1)                         19-3    117  2

3. Richland                                19-4    92   4

4. Hampton                                 19-6    87   3

5. East Robertson                          18-5    66   6

6. McKenzie                                13-5    56   8

7. Chattanooga Preparatory                 19-8    49   9

8. Gordonsville                            17-7    39   5

9. Santa Fe                                16-7    22   10

10. Eagleville                              16-8    20   7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 18.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (9)                          25-2    123  1

2. Brentwood Academy (4)                   19-2    121  2

3. MBA                                    19-3    107  3

4. Knoxville Webb                          18-7    45   4

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy             19-6    40   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: CBHS 38. Knoxville Catholic 33. MUS 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (11)                        23-1    128  1

2. Lausanne Collegiate (2)                 21-2    118  2

3. Boyd Buchanan                           22-5    98   3

4. Clarksville Academy                     20-5    84   4

5. Sacred Heart                            22-5    60   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 14. King’s Academy 12.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (12)                      26-0    129  1

2. Blackman                          24-2    106  4

3. Bradley Central                   24-1    104  2

4. Coffee County                     27-2    90   3

5. Cookeville (1)                    22-3    79   5

6. Stewarts Creek                    23-3    56   7

7. Heritage                          22-3    48   6

8. Gallatin                          22-3    27   10

9. Arlington                         16-5    25   8

10. Bartlett                          21-7    13   9

(tie) Warren County                   19-7    13   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (13)            23-0    130  1

2. Upperman                          23-3    113  3

3. Creek Wood                        22-3    90   T4

4. Livingston Academy                 22-4    86   2

5. Elizabethton                      22-4    82   T4

6. Lincoln County                    21-2    54   8

7. White County                      20-8    52   9

8. Cumberland County                 18-7    24   7

(tie) Greeneville                     19-7    24   6

10. South Gibson                      18-7    19   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 14. Murfreesboro Central Magnet 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (12)                     23-0    128  1

2. York Institute                    22-2    113  2

3. Alcoa (1)                         24-2    110  3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 20-5    77   4

5. Gibson County                     20-7    65   5

6. McMinn Central                    20-5    57   7

7. Huntingdon                        22-4    56   6

8. Cheatham County                   22-4    39   8

9. Community                         19-5    36   T9

10. Summertown                        18-6    23   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (13)                 25-0    130  1

2. Hampton                           22-1    107  2

3. Clay County                       20-4    101  3

4. Dresden                           18-5    85   5

5. McKenzie                          15-7    70   4

6. Houston County                    18-4    56   7

7. Richland                          17-5    49   8

8. Pickett County                    15-8    37   9

9. Clarkrange                        18-8    35   6

10. Oneida                            18-6    16   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 12.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (11)                     21-3    128  1

2. Briarcrest (1)                    20-3    114  2

3. Harpeth Hall (1)                  20-4    107  3

4. Knoxville Webb                    15-7    85   4

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy        13-8    60   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9)        23-4    126  1

2. Nashville Christian (4)            28-2    121  2

3. CAK                               23-5    94   3

4. Ezell-Harding                     21-4    70   4

5. Trinity Christian Academy          19-5    64   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 26.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

