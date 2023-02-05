West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 12

South Gibson’s Faith Reed (12) goes up for a layup against South Side during a District 12-3A high school girls basketball game at South Side on Feb. 3, 2023.
Week 12 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and the final week of the regular season is here. So here are the updated standings:
BOYS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|5-0
|13-5
|McEwen
|3-2
|12-10
|Houston Co.
|2-3
|10-12
|Big Sandy
|0-5
|8-13
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Frank Hughes
|7-1
|19-5
|Perry Co.
|6-1
|11-7
|West Carroll
|4-4
|6-18
|Clarksburg
|2-6
|7-13
|Bruceton
|0-7
|4-18
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bradford
|6-1
|16-7
|Dresden
|4-2
|6-12
|Greenfield
|4-2
|13-10
|S. Fulton
|2-4
|8-11
|Gleason
|0-7
|1-23
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|6-0
|17-1
|Peabody
|6-1
|10-13
|Humboldt
|4-3
|11-9
|Lake Co.
|2-4
|8-12
|JCM
|1-5
|3-19
|Halls
|0-6
|1-19
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|8-0
|21-6
|Waverly
|3-4
|6-14
|Hickman Co.
|3-4
|8-13
|Stewart Co.
|2-4
|6-18
|E. Hickman
|1-5
|6-18
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|6-0
|17-6
|Milan
|5-2
|17-6
|Union City
|2-4
|7-17
|Huntingdon
|2-5
|10-14
|Westview
|1-5
|7-17
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|6-0
|12-8
|Scotts Hill
|5-2
|13-7
|Riverside
|3-3
|11-12
|Madison
|2-5
|4-20
|Adamsville
|0-6
|2-17
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|4-0
|15-9
|Lexington
|2-2
|10-13
|Hardin Co.
|1-2
|10-12
|McNairy
|0-3
|10-12
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|North Side
|3-1
|18-4
|South Gibson
|2-1
|11-11
|South Side
|2-2
|3-13
|Liberty
|0-3
|6-12
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|2-0
|18-4
|Obion Co.
|1-1
|18-6
|Dyer Co.
|1-1
|16-5
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|19-4
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Haywood
|4-1
|20-4
|Munford
|3-2
|14-7
|Covington
|2-2
|12-9
|Ripley
|2-3
|8-14
|Brighton
|1-4
|8-12
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|8-1
|22-5
|Jackson Chr.
|6-3
|18-7
|TCA
|5-3
|19-7
|USJ
|5-4
|11-12
|Tip-Rosemark
|2-7
|5-20
|Fayette Aca.
|0-8
|7-17
GIRLS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|4-1
|15-7
|Houston Co.
|4-1
|18-4
|McEwen
|2-3
|19-6
|Big Sandy
|0-5
|2-19
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Perry Co.
|7-0
|15-6
|West Carroll
|5-3
|12-12
|Bruceton
|4-3
|8-14
|Clarksburg
|2-6
|4-16
|Frank Hughes
|1-7
|3-21
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|5-1
|18-5
|S. Fulton
|4-2
|16-6
|Gleason
|4-3
|15-9
|Greenfield
|3-3
|10-13
|Bradford
|0-7
|6-17
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|7-0
|14-9
|JCM
|5-1
|11-10
|Lake Co.
|3-3
|9-13
|Middleton
|3-3
|6-12
|Humboldt
|1-6
|3-16
|Halls
|0-6
|4-19
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|E. Hickman
|6-0
|16-8
|Hickman Co.
|5-2
|11-10
|Stewart Co.
|3-3
|8-16
|Camden
|3-5
|10-14
|Waverly
|0-7
|3-16
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|6-0
|23-0
|Gibson Co.
|4-2
|20-7
|Huntingdon
|4-3
|22-4
|Union City
|2-4
|8-16
|Milan
|0-7
|5-16
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Riverside
|6-0
|18-5
|Scotts Hill
|5-2
|18-6
|Bolivar
|4-2
|11-11
|Adamsville
|1-5
|11-11
|Madison
|0-7
|9-13
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|3-1
|13-11
|McNairy
|2-1
|15-7
|Lexington
|2-2
|12-10
|Hardin Co.
|0-3
|5-16
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|4-0
|23-0
|South Gibson
|1-2
|18-7
|Liberty
|1-2
|2-15
|North Side
|1-3
|2-20
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|2-0
|19-4
|Dyersburg
|1-1
|11-9
|Dyer Co.
|1-1
|17-3
|Obion Co.
|0-2
|9-15
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|3-1
|7-13
|Munford
|3-2
|12-8
|Ripley
|3-2
|8-15
|Haywood
|3-2
|5-17
|Brighton
|0-5
|4-14
Division II-A West Region
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|7-0
|15-8
|TCA
|5-1
|19-5
|Jackson Chr.
|3-4
|16-7
|Fayette Aca.
|2-4
|13-7
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-8
|3-16