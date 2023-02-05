 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 6-11

Milan’s Adam Arnold (1) passes the ball against Westview during a District 12-2A high school boys basketball game at Milan on Jan. 24, 2023.

Week 13, also know as the final week, of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Bradford

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – North Side at South Gibson; Gibson County at Union City; Milan at McKenzie; Peabody at Middleton; Humboldt at Lake County; Camden at West Carroll

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Middleton; Halls at Peabody; Bradford at Dresden; West Carroll at Big Sandy

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Liberty at South Gibson; JCM at Peabody; Halls at Humboldt; Milan at Gibson County

