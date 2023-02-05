Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 6-11

Week 13, also know as the final week, of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Bradford

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – North Side at South Gibson; Gibson County at Union City; Milan at McKenzie; Peabody at Middleton; Humboldt at Lake County; Camden at West Carroll

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Middleton; Halls at Peabody; Bradford at Dresden; West Carroll at Big Sandy

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Liberty at South Gibson; JCM at Peabody; Halls at Humboldt; Milan at Gibson County