Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 12

Here is what happened during Week 12 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

FRIDAY

Boys

South Gibson 62, South Side 60

S. Gibson 18 11 20 13 — 62 S. Side 17 16 13 14 — 60

South Gibson (62) — Tommy Baker 20, Ashton England 17, Camden Lockett 10, Lovorn 3, Giles 6, Tritt 1, Cross 3, Cianciolo 2.

South Side (60) — Amari Goodman 11, Lacy 8, Montgomery 3, Wiggins 5, Nettles 3, Fields 4, Christian Mitchell 14, Semian Graham 12.

3-pointers: SG – Baker 2, Giles 2, Lockett 2, England, Cross; SS – Lacy, Montgomery, Goodman, Fields. Records: SG 11-11 (2-112-3A); SS 3-13 (2-2).

Peabody 62, Humboldt 54

Peabody 17 17 13 15 — 62 Humboldt 11 13 11 19 — 54

Peabody (62) — Emmanuel Cannon 19, Luten 8, Pharms 5, Wade 8, DeHaan 8, Kee 9, Gentry 5.

Humboldt (54) — Jaquari Agnew 11, Isaiah Agnew 11, Stephon Shivers 11, Ke. Taylor 2, Willoughby 6, Patterson 5, Ka. Taylor 2, Curry 1, Moore 5.

3-pointers: P – Cannon 5, Luten, Wade, Kee; H – Patterson, J. Agnew. Records: P 10-13 (6-114-1A); H 11-9 (4-3).

Bradford 62, South Fulton 33

Bradford 19 15 19 9 — 62 S. Fulton 11 5 11 6 — 33

Bradford (62) — Cole Cates 11, Bryce Arnold 20, J. Street 9, Sharp 9, Allen 2, Cain 1, Richardson 4, Massey 2, Gibson 2, E. Street 2.

South Fulton (33) — Allen 9, McFarland 6, Harris 3, Alexander 2, O’Neal 1, Circkles 5, Mulcahy 2, Ruddle 2, Angleos 1.

3-pointers: B – Sharp, J. Street; SF – Allen, Harris, . Records: B 16-7 (6-1 13-1A); SF 8-11 (2-4).

Huntingdon 56, Milan 52

Huntingdon 11 12 7 26 — 56 Milan 9 15 11 17 — 52

Huntingdon (56) — Tycen Willis 30, Ty Kelley 10, Ramsey 2, Lewis 5, Gordon 2, Ezell 5, Pearson 2.

Milan (52) — Carmelo Jones 13, Tyrone Brown 11, D’Yonte Lumpkin 11, Arnold 4, Scott 8, Milligan 3, Todd 2.

3-pointers: H – Kelley; M – Scott 2. Records: M 17-6 (5-212-2A); H 10-14 (2-5).

Girls

Peabody 63, Humboldt 35

Peabody 18 12 14 22 — 63 Humboldt 9 7 12 9 — 35

Peabody (63) — Travia Brooks 13, Jamiya Carter 13, A’Niya Ross 11, Johnson 8, Ma. Cliff 6, Luten 7, Woffors 2, Mo. Cliff 6.

Humboldt (35) — Tamyra Patterson 20, Shepherd 5, Collins 1, Bryson 4, Sangster 3, Wedley 4.

3-pointers: P – Carter, Mo. Cliff, Luten, Ross 2, Johnson; H – Patterson 4, Shepherd, Sangster. Records: P 14-9 (7-014-1A); H 3-16 (1-6).

South Side 68, South Gibson 52

S. Gibson 5 14 13 20 — 52 S. Side 17 11 19 21 — 68

South Gibson (52) — Alana Seals 16, Hallie Allen 12, Baggett 9, Dunn 9, Reed 6.

South Side (68) — Ta’mia Lawson 23, Albany Collins 13, Jaidynn Askins 12, Kimora Currie 11, Anderson 4, Lacy 3, Long 2.

3-pointers: SG – Dunn 3, Baggett 3, Allen, Seals; SS – Collins 2. Records: SG 18-7 (1-212-3A); SS 23-0 (4-0).

South Fulton 61, Bradford 26

Bradford 12 6 0 8 — 26 S. Fulton 16 13 25 7 — 61

Bradford (26) — Saniah Thomas 13, Dunn 8, Wood 5.

South Fulton (61) — Anna Gore 16, Maddie Gray 24, Au. Gore 4, Wallace 2, Rushin 3, Wilson 2, Barday 2, McFarland 7

3-pointers: B – Wood; SF – Gray 4, An. Gore, Rushin. Records: B 6-17 (0-7 13-1A); SF 16-6 (4-2).

Huntingdon 70, Milan 20

Huntingdon 23 24 12 9 — 70 Milan 4 6 7 3 — 20

Huntingdon (70) — Delaney Byars 10., Lilly Kee 15, Sophie Singleton 10, Kelley 8, Crews 5, Anderson 3, Fuller 6, Stokes 5, Smith 8.

Milan (20) –Williamson 2, Redmond 1, Williams 1, Morton 9, Currie 4, Curry 3.

3-pointers: H – Singleton, Stokes, Crews, Anderson, Kelley 2. Records: M 5-16 (0-712-2A); H 22-4 (4-3).