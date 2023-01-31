Right to Know – January 31

Sheriff’s Report for January 23-30

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/23/2023 through 1/29/2023:

Jerry Louis Sullivan, B/M, 66- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Megane Nicole Canada, W/F, 32- violation of probation.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 44- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Terry Harold Drake, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Susan Margaret Escue, W/F, 56- weekender.

Jonathan Blake Gordon, W/M, 38- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, bond revoked.

Myles Jalen Hennings, B/M, 31- capias.

Carmen Paige Johnson, W/F, 37- capias.

Dominic Dewayne Jones, B/M, 37- assault on first responder, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 30- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent).

Jeffrey Khoury McFarland, B/M, 39- domestic assault.

Dashawn Rodriccus Morgan, B/M, 28- capias, attachment order.

Zachary Blake Powell, W/M, 31- capias, violation of probation.

Austin Wade Pridmore, W/M, 21- other.

Matthew Randal Rinks, W/M, 41- joyriding, driving under influence.

Jason Andrew Rollins, W/M, 51- sexual battery.

Adam Richard Seavers, W/M, 43- capias.

Nicholas Sentae Sinclair, B/M, 41- violation of probation.

Michael Douglas Smith, W/M, 30- theft of services, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, evading arrest, violation of probation, capias.

Akeen Shanelle Taylor, B/M, 29- violation .

Krystal Lenina Trevino, W/F, 33- capias.

Cristina Alexander Vandyke, W/F, 29- weekender.

Sadarious Carolin Wade, B/M, 29- capias.

Tammie Cheri Watt, W/F, 62- theft of property, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, W/M, 24- capias, violation of probation.

Bradley Ray Whitney, W/M, 43- capias.

Jennifer Leeann Hefley, W/F, 40- theft of property, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Amberly Dawn Hicks, W/F, 37- capias.

Justin Matthew Sanders, W/M, 39- theft of property, abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Courtez Deshun Dickey, B/F, 20- murder, first degree.

Jaylan Jacquez Dickey, B/M, 19- murder, first degree.

Silvester Holmes, B/M, 60- domestic assault.

Kanesse Latrice Martinez, B/F, 34- public intoxication.

Ka’Reeo Kortez Thomas, B/M, 20- disorderly conduct.

Tamarra Denise Young, B/F, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amy Beth Hoskins, W/F, 48- attachment order.

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, W/M, 24- attachment order.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 26- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 27- weekender.

Fransisco Jovani Dionne, W/M, 29- weekender.

Ken’Shawn Dejwan Dixon, B/M, 24- weekender.

Police Report for January 23-30

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/23/2023 through 01/30/23

Courtez Deshun Dickey, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 25, 2023, 1824 Burrow Street; Charges: murder, first degree. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Jaylon Jacques Dickey, B/M, 18 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 25, 2023, Alternative School; Charges: murder, first degree. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Chelsey Wayne Drake, W/M, 68, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2023, Hwy 70/79; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Orlin Flores Torres, H/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2023, 202 McLin; Charges: driving w/o a license, driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt Cano.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2023, 1703 Ferrell Street; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Silvester Holmes, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Kanesse Latriesse Martinez, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2023, 1521 Fitzgerald; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Martavious Devon Street, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Jerry Louis Sullivan, B/M, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 24, 2023, 83 McLin Street; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacturing, delivering, selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Dtf. Hill.

Ka’Reeo Kortez Thomas, B/M, 19, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: January 27, 2023, Humboldt High School; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson..

Tamarra Denise Young, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 24, 2023, 9th and Vine; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Real Estate Transfers

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kerri Christa Rowland – Medina – $409,900

Shirley D. Adkisson to Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC – Milan – $40,000

Eston Hallmark and Sandra Fogarty to Cheyanne Kyle – Milan – $165,000

Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Sara Savannah Lewis – Dyer – $124,000

Jonathan C. Mullikin and wife, Meagan Mullikin to Jordan Goodman and wife, Jessica Goodman – $267,500

Standard Development Company, LLC to RCPTN2, LLC – Humboldt – $1,840,000

Reginald Joyner to Lindsay Argo and Ryan Smith – Milan – $216,000

Justin Golden to Brooks Cross and wife, Cindy Cross – Medina – $235,000

Red Rock 2020 A, LLC to Joseph Heath Thompson and wife, Carina Thompson – Humboldt – $103,500

Square Investment & Development, LLC to Standard Development Company, LLC – Humboldt – $1,236,000

Jordan Goodman and wife, Jessica Goodman to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $150,000

James Talton Graves and wife, Kimberly L. Graves to Bradley Dale Lindsey – Humboldt – $120,000

Nycole Denise Simmons to Rendell Martin and wife, Charmaine Martin – Humboldt – $1,800

Guy W. Causey and wife, Tammy L. Causey to Romero Legacy, LLC – 1st CD of Gibson County – $385,730

Brittney Wanzer and husband, Billy Wanzer to Jonathan Charles Gorup and wife, Tiffany Ann Harrington – Milan – $220,000

Kyle S. Bryant and wife, Alexi Bryant to Thomas Shower and Kammie Ott – Medina – $360,000

Amanda Crandell and Rhonda Buege, as sole heir at law of Jessie R. Kelley, to Rickey Howell and wife, Teresa Howell, a/k/a Terica Howell – Trenton – $8,000

Cheryl Anne Jackson to Harris T. Jones – Medina – $333,000

Stephanie Lynn Dahlstrom and Craig Stevens Johnson, Trustees of the James and Paula Watson Irrevocable Trust, to Steven Tate and wife, Wendy Tate – Dyer – $170,000

Joe W. Watson, Jr. and Eileen P. Watson to Tom Hartigan – Dyer – $65,000

Keith Reynolds and Lyle Swingler to Robert Allen Smith and wife, Andrea Suzanne Smith – Trenton – $420,000

Lucinda J. Olsen to Michael K. Bochenek – Milan – $157,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Mark Faulkner and wife, Melanie Faulkner – Milan – $304,900

Karen Goble to Michael Simmons and wife, Melissa Simmons – Bradford – $35,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James A. Toon, Jr. and wife, Candice Toon – Medina – $343,500

Carl Pillow and Lauray Pillow to Danielle Marie Curran and husband, Kenneth T. Curran – Humboldt – $249,900

Marriages

Schaffin Gerel Sanders of Milan and Shacondria Merrell Palmer of Humboldt

Thomas Griffin Brown of Milan and Kori Sierra Jones of Milan