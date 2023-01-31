Funeral services for Mrs. Kathy Pyron were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Skelton officiating. Burial followed in Davidson Cemetery near Medina.

Mrs. Pyron, 61, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Milan, Tenn. to James Abbitt and Frances (Little) Abbitt. Mrs. Pyron was a customer service representative with Packaging Corporation of America. She attended Chapel Hill Baptist Church. She was a fun loving wife, mom and nana who loved to spend time with her grandbabies.

Mrs. Pyron was preceded in death by her father, James Abbitt; and brother, Johnny Abbitt.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles Pyron; son, Tyler Pyron and wife Brittan; daughter, Jessica Howell and husband Matt; brothers, James Abbitt and wife Mary, Steve Abbitt and wife Carol, and Larry Abbitt; grandchildren, Saylor Pyron and Hudson Howell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.