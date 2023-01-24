Right to Know – January 24, 2023

SHERIFF’S REPORT

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/16/2023 through 1/22/2023:

Brandon William Green, W/M, 22-hold for other agency.

Gary Lee Adams, W/M, 49- hold for other agency.

Dorothea Therese Beasley, B/F, 35- violation of probation.

Kristopher Bryant Brown, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Ericka Lashaun Carter, B/F, 41- violation of probation.

Valerie Lynette Curry, B/F, 57- capias.

Erwin Donald Fields, B/M, 59- capias.

Jennifer Marie Forrest, W/F, 33- capias.

William Earl Gilliam Jr., B/M, 51- attachment order.

Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, B/M, 29- capias.

Thomas Alexander Grace, W/M, 48- aggravated assault, assault on first responder, resisting arrest.

James Allen Haban, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Quintavious Sir Harris, B/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 40- contempt of court.

Finis Edward Hooten, W/M, 39- capias.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Kevin Maurice Johnson, B/M, 53- capias.

Misty Moriah Johnson, W/F, 32- vehicular assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to obey traffic light, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield right-of-way.

Elijah Kane Klotz, W/M, 26- hold for other agency.

Bobby Lee, B/M, 70- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Matthew Brandon Perry, W/M, 37- domestic assault.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- capias.

Brandi Nicole Prude, B/F, 42- serving time.

Knashia Resona Walker, B/F, 31- capias, harassment (non-verbal threat).

Labryan Terrell Warlick, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Travion Lavele Williams, B/M, 49- evading arrest, attachment order.

Raquel Stephan Wilson, B/F, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Tabitha Ann Cato, W/F, 56- attachment order.

Kelly Denise Collins, W/F, 43- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation registration law.

Damen Ray Edwards, W/M, 20- joyriding.

Colby Austin King, W/M, 21- capias, violation of probation.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 54- violation of probation.

Hunter Joseph Taylor, W/M, 26- theft of property, criminal trespass.

Tristin Darnell Allen, B/M, 32- domestic assault.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- failure to appear.

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 35- public intoxication.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 20- capias.

Antra Nichole Johnson, W/F, 45- assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Joseph Scott Nichols, W/M, 23- criminal simulation, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45- capias, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- aggravated assault, theft of property, identity theft/use of other’s information.

Robert John Rayborn, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

Matthew Nethery Aiden, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- violation of probation.

Tristan Garrison Watson, W/M, 19- violation of probation.

Samantha Jean Wheeler, W/F, 37- violation of probation, failure to provide proof ins., misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license.

Wally Keith Owens, W/M, 59- aggravated arson.

Frederick Lamon Moore, B/M, 54- court.

Keith Thomas Johnson, B/M, 44- aggravated assault.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 22- criminal impersonation.

Zyrone Reed, B/M, 28- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 26- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 27- weekender.

Rico Davis, B/M, 44- capias, violation of probation.

William Larry Dunlap, W/M, 53- weekender.

Clint Nathan Flowers, W/M, 30- weekender.

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M- 18, serving time

Lynda Diane Renfro, W/F, 63- serving time.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 49- weekender.

James Esters Peete Sr., B/M, 70- weekender.

POLICE REPORT

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/16/2023 through 1/23/2023:

Tristan Darnell Allen, B/M, 31, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2023, 2004 McKnight; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Valerie Lynnette Curry, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 20, 2023, 913 Patton Street Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart..

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2023, 1644 Ingram; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge..

Dynasty Marie Hayes, B/F, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2023, 152 West and Fed Ex; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Mekyla Shanea Hayes, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2023, Tyson Hatchery; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Anita N. Johnson, W/F, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 18, 2023, 1327 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Dalaysia A. Lanier, B/F, 23, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2023, 45 and Esquire Lewis; Charges: speeding, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Pt. Douglas.

Joseph Scott Nichols, W/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 18, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: identity theft, theft criminal simulation. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Vevelyn Rena Pettigrew, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 18, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: JW01.

Marquise Antonio, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 19, 2023, not available; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: not available.

REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Steven Eugene Carnal, Shelia Renee Lessenberry, Anthony William Miller and Sherry Lynn Koffman to Marty L. Main and wife, Betty L. Main – Humboldt – $167,000

Jason R. Marcle and wife, Amy L. Marcle, f/k/a Amy L. Pounds, to Dakota Phillips and wife, Shalyn Brown – Milan – $150,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert B. Brown and wife, Sherrie L. Brown – Milan – $464,900

Kent D. Mansfield and Susan K. Mansfield, Trustees of the Mansfield Living Trust to Rickey Dale Privitt, Sr. and wife, Dawn Privitt – Humboldt – $150,000

Brandon Morris and wife, Kristian Harrison to Timothy Stone and wife, April Stone – Trenton – $150,000

MARRIAGES

Earl Wayne Northam of Dyer and Jeri Hope Pierce O’Steen of Jackson

Jacob Aaron Walters of Humboldt and Shy Anne Milan of Humboldt

William Reid Chamberlain of Trenton and Andrea Nicole Blackburn of Trenton

DIVORCES

Katherine Pence Coffman vs. Brian Douglas Coffman

Donna Kay Barner vs. Franklin Lee Barner

Fillmore Gale Guinn vs. Phyllis Wilson Guinn

Mark Manning vs. Lisa Diane Manning

Stephen Parmenter vs. Lisa Ann Parmenter

Richard Todd Dilworth vs. Natalie Lynn Dilworth

Crystal Lynn Jackson vs. Joseph William Jackson

Marcia McElroy vs. Charles McElroy

