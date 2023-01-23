Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 23

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4

2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2

3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5

4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1

5. Germantown 16-5 57 3

6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7

7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR

(tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9

9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR

10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2

2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3

3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1

4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5

5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4

6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7

7. Melrose 14-5 44 6

8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9

9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR

10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: <

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1

2. Fairview 17-2 107 2

3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3

4. Douglass 13-6 63 5

5. Kingston 14-3 62 6

6. Cascade 17-4 58 7

7. Milan 15-5 56 4

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8

9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10

10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1

2. Clay County 16-3 117 2

3. Richland 16-3 100 3

4. Hampton 16-5 85 5

5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8

6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4

7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7

8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6

9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10

10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1

2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2

3. MBA 15-3 93 3

4. CBHS 16-4 89 4

5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2

3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5

4. King’s Academy 18-4 92 3

5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1

2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2

3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2

4. Blackman 20-2 84 4

5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6

6. Heritage 18-2 66 5

7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7

8. Arlington 15-5 33 9

9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8

10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1

2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6

3. Upperman 20-3 99 2

4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4

5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3

6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7

7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9

8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8

9. White County 17-7 32 5

10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1

2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2

3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3

4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6

6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5

7. Summertown 16-5 52 7

8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9

9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8

10. Community 16-5 22 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1

2. Hampton 18-1 108 2

3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4

4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3

5. Dresden 16-5 60 6

6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4

7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8

8. Richland 13-4 38 7

9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR

(tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1

2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1

(tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1

4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5

5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2

2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1

3. CAK 19-5 106 3

4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4

5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.