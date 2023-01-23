Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 23
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4
2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2
3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5
4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1
5. Germantown 16-5 57 3
6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7
7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR
(tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9
9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR
10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2
2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3
3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1
4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5
5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4
6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7
7. Melrose 14-5 44 6
8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9
9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR
10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: <
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1
2. Fairview 17-2 107 2
3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3
4. Douglass 13-6 63 5
5. Kingston 14-3 62 6
6. Cascade 17-4 58 7
7. Milan 15-5 56 4
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8
9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10
10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1
2. Clay County 16-3 117 2
3. Richland 16-3 100 3
4. Hampton 16-5 85 5
5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8
6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4
7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7
8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6
9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10
10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1
2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2
3. MBA 15-3 93 3
4. CBHS 16-4 89 4
5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5
4. King’s Academy 18-4 92 3
5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1
2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2
3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2
4. Blackman 20-2 84 4
5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6
6. Heritage 18-2 66 5
7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7
8. Arlington 15-5 33 9
9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8
10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1
2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6
3. Upperman 20-3 99 2
4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4
5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3
6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7
7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9
8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8
9. White County 17-7 32 5
10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1
2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2
3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3
4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6
6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5
7. Summertown 16-5 52 7
8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9
9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8
10. Community 16-5 22 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1
2. Hampton 18-1 108 2
3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4
4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3
5. Dresden 16-5 60 6
6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4
7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8
8. Richland 13-4 38 7
9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR
(tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16.
Division II – Class 2A
1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1
2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1
(tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1
4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5
5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2
2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1
3. CAK 19-5 106 3
4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4
5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.