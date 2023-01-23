 Skip to content

Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 23

| |

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (2)               20-3    118  4

2. Bartlett (10)                  18-7    112  2

3. Hillsboro (1)                  16-3    106  5

4. William Blount (1)             20-4    95   1

5. Germantown                     16-5    57   3

6. Hardin Valley                  18-4    50   7

7. Oak Ridge                      16-3    37   NR

(tie) Cleveland                    17-5    37   9

9. Bradley Central                14-3    30   NR

10. Gallatin                       17-4    29   8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Crockett County (8)            19-2    117  2

 2. Haywood County                 18-4    98   3

3. Livingston Academy (2)         18-2    96   1

4. Stone Memorial (1)             17-3    89   5

5. Lawrence County                19-3    84   4

6. Fulton (2)                     18-5    73   7

7. Melrose                        14-5    44   6

8. Fayette Ware                   18-6    40   9

9. Dyer County                    15-4    20   NR

10. Tennessee                      17-6    15   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: <

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (13)            18-0    130  1

2. Fairview                       17-2    107  2

3. Chuckey-Doak                   19-3    83   3

4. Douglass                       13-6    63   5

5. Kingston                       14-3    62   6

6. Cascade                        17-4    58   7

7. Milan                          15-5    56   4

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman             15-4    34   8

9. Tyner Academy                  11-5    28   T10

10. Gibson County                  14-6    23   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (13)                 14-1    130  1

2. Clay County                    16-3    117  2

3. Richland                       16-3    100  3

4. Hampton                        16-5    85   5

5. McKenzie                       11-3    68   8

6. East Robertson                 14-4    66   4

7. Gordonsville                   15-5    49   7

8. Eagleville                     14-7    21   6

9. Pickett County                 12-8    16   10

10. Chattanooga Preparatory        17-7    15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (9)                 23-2    123  1

2. Brentwood Academy (4)          16-2    119  2

3. MBA                            15-3    93   3

4. CBHS                           16-4    89  4

5. Knoxville Webb                 17-6    41   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (10)               18-1    127  1

2. Boyd Buchanan (1)              20-3    110  2

3. Lausanne Collegiate (2)        18-2    100  5

4. King’s Academy                 18-4    92   3

5. Clarksville Academy            16-4    52   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (9)                       22-0    126  1

2. Bradley Central (4)                21-0    118  T2

3. Coffee County                     24-1    106  T2

4. Blackman                          20-2    84   4

5. Cookeville                        19-3    73   6

6. Heritage                          18-2    66   5

7. Stewarts Creek                    20-3    43   7

8. Arlington                         15-5    33   9

9. Rockvale                          16-3    18   8

10. Bartlett                          20-6    15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (10)            19-0    125  1

2. Livingston Academy (3)             18-3    109  6

3. Upperman                          20-3    99   2

4. Elizabethton                      18-4    87   4

5. Creek Wood                        19-3    78   3

6. Greeneville                       16-5    57   7

7. Cumberland County                 16-5    35   9

8. Dyer County                       16-2    34   8

9. White County                      17-7    32   5

10. South Gibson                      17-5    22   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (10)                     21-0    126  1

2. York Institute (3)                 19-2    118  2

3. Alcoa                             20-2    107  3

4. Gibson County                     19-5    75   4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 17-4    70   6

6. Huntingdon                        19-3    67   5

7. Summertown                        16-5    52   7

8. McMinn Central                    14-5    38   T9

9. Cheatham County                   19-4    32   8

10. Community                         16-5    22   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (13)                 21-0    130  1

2. Hampton                           18-1    108  2

3. Clay County                       17-4    94   T4

4. McKenzie                          13-6    89   3

5. Dresden                           16-5    60   6

6. Clarkrange                        17-6    55   T4

7. Pickett County                    14-6    47   8

8. Richland                          13-4    38   7

9. Oneida                            16-4    23   NR

(tie) Houston County                  15-4    23   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (5)                      17-3    119  T1

2. Harpeth Hall (5)                  17-2    116  T1

(tie) Briarcrest (3)                  18-3    116  T1

4. Father Ryan                       13-4    66   5

5. Knoxville Webb                    12-7    52   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8)        18-4    122  2

2. Nashville Christian (5)            23-2    119  1

3. CAK                               19-5    106  3

4. Trinity Christian Academy          17-5    66   4

5. Ezell-Harding                     16-4    58   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment