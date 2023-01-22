McKenzie boys re-enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 10

Most districts have been playing for a few weeks, while most of the four-team districts begin play this week. But there is one new boys team in the poll.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (14-1) – Results: Beat JCM 53-22; Beat Peabody 66-53. Up next: Tuesday at Adamsville; Friday Halls. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (18-4) – Results: Beat Covington 91-68; Beat East Poinsett County (Ark.) 80-64. Up next: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday vs. Brighton. Last week: No. 2.

3. Crockett County (19-2) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 69-48; Beat Milan 54-50. Up next: Friday at Obion County. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (17-3) – Results: Beat Obion County 63-41; Beat Lexington 64-38; Beat DIckson County 102-76. Up next: Tuesday at Obion County; Friday vs. Kenwood. Last week: No. 4.

5. Fayette-Ware (18-6) – Results: Beat Bolton 95-73; Beat Raleigh-Egypt 66-52. Up next: Friday at Craigmont. Last week: No. 5.

6. Dyer County (15-4) – Results: Beat Memphis Business 57-46; Beat Clarksville Northwest 68-61. Up next: Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 6.

7. North Side (15-3) – Results: Beat West Carroll 78-28; Beat Lexington 62-54; Beat Earle (Ark.) 57-47. Up next: Tuesday at Liberty; Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 7.

8. Dyersburg (16-4) – Results: Beat Millington 72-38; Beat Poplar Bluff (Mo.) 82-66. Up next: Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 8.

9. Gibson County (14-6) – Results: Beat Westview 59-50; Beat Union City 64-27. Up next: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 10.

10. Camden (16-6) – Results: Beat Hickman County 52-39; Beat Bruceton 84-32. Up next: Monday vs. West Carroll; Tuesday vs. East Hickman; Friday at Stewart County. Last week: No. 12.

11. Milan (15-5) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 62-41; Lost to Crockett County 54-50. Up next: Tuesday vs. Westview; Friday at Union City. Last week: No. 11.

12. McKenzie (11-3) – Results: Beat South Side 58-54; Beat Houston County 65-55 (OT). Up next: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. McEwen. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Obion County (16-5).

On the Bubble: Jackson Christian (16-5); McKenzie (11-3); Sacred Heart (17-5); TCA (18-5).

Girls

1. South Side (19-0) – Results: Beat McKenzie 72-48; Beat Ripley 57-9. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday vs. Liberty. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (21-0) – Results: Beat Gibson County 44-33; Beat Huntingdon 59-54; Beat Obion County 49-24. Up next: Tuesday at Milan; Saturday at Munford. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (19-5) – Results: Beat Union City 66-42; Lost to Westview 44-33. Up next: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 3.

4. Huntingdon (19-3) – Results: Beat Milan 83-34; Lost to Westview 59-54. Up next: Tuesday at Union City; Friday vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 4.

5. South Gibson (17-5) – Results: Beat Union City 67-38; Beat Obion County 64-28. Up next: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday at North Side. Last week: No. 5.

6. Dyer County (16-2) – Results: Beat Memphis Business 68-36; Beat Clarksville Northwest 60-40. Up next: Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 7.

7. Riverside (15-5) – Results: Beat Big Sandy 58-18; Beat Chester County 62-41; Beat Bolivar 52-36. Up next:Tuesday vs. Scotts Hill; Friday vs. Madison. Last week: No. 10.

8. Dresden (16-5) – Results: Beat McEwen 58-41; Beat Greenfield 49-44. Up next: Tuesday at Gleason; Friday vs. South Fulton. Last week: No. 11.

9. McKenzie (13-6) – Results: Beat Houston County 73-62; Lost to South Side 72-48. Up next: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. McEwen. Last week: No. 9.

10. TCA (17-5) – Results: Beat Fayette Academy 57-50; Beat Carroll Academy 48-23; Lost to USJ 46-40. Up next: Friday at Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 6.

11. Crockett County (17-4) – Results: Beat Milan 68-29; Lost to McNairy Central 55-53. Up next: Friday at Obion County. Last week: No. 8.

12. South Fulton (13-5) – Results: Beat Bradford 59-26; Beat Gleason 70-36. Up next: Monday vs. Bruceton; Tuesday vs. Fulton City (Ky.); Friday at Dresden. Last week: No. 12.

On the Bubble: Fayette-Ware (19-6); Jackson Christian (15-5); McNairy Central (13-6); Scotts Hill (16-5); USJ (12-8).