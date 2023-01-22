 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 23-28

Bradford’s Abby Dunn (5) shoots a 3-pointer against Carroll Academy during a high school girls basketball game at Bradford on Jan. 20, 2023.

Week 11 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Camden

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Side at South Gibson; Westview at Milan; McKenzie at Gibson County; Peabody at JCM; Humboldt at Halls; Greenfield at Bradford; Clarksburg at West Carroll

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at North Side; Milan at Union City; Gibson County at Huntingdon; JCM at Humboldt; Lake County at Peabody; Gleason at Bradford; Frank Hughes at West Carroll

