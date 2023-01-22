| logout
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 23-28
Week 11 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – West Carroll at Camden
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – South Side at South Gibson; Westview at Milan; McKenzie at Gibson County; Peabody at JCM; Humboldt at Halls; Greenfield at Bradford; Clarksburg at West Carroll
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – South Gibson at North Side; Milan at Union City; Gibson County at Huntingdon; JCM at Humboldt; Lake County at Peabody; Gleason at Bradford; Frank Hughes at West Carroll