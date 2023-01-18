Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 10

Here is what happened during Week 10 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

Peabody 63, Humboldt 59

Humboldt 11 18 15 15 — 59 Peabody 18 14 11 20 — 63

Humboldt (59) — Kendrick Taylor 14, Fred Moore 15, Stephon Shivers 17, Agnew 4, Willoughby 1, Patterson 8.

Peabody (63) — Thomas Luten 13, Kylen Wade 13, Pharms 2, Cannon 9, DeHaan 6, Haynes 2, Bonds 3, Gentry 4, Kee 9, Skinner 2.

3-pointers: H – Taylor 2; P – Luten 2, Cannon, Wade. Records: P 7-12 (2-0 14-1); H 9-8 (1-2).

South Gibson 73, Union City 42

Union City 11 10 8 13 — 42 S. Gibson 23 23 17 10 — 73

Union City (42) — Robinson 4, Kail 9, Lattus 3, Tully 2, Moss 2, Frankum 6, Monroe 9, Jones 4, Hays 3.

South Gibson (73) — Ashton England 23, Ryland Giles 22, Baker 5, Lockett 8, Tritt 2, Cianciolo 5, Moore 3, Lemings 5.

3-pointers: UC – Kail 3, Lattus, Frankum, Monroe; SG – Giles 6, Lockett 2, Baker, Lemings. Records: SG 8-10; UC 5-15.

Gibson County 59, Westview 50

Gibson Co. 13 16 9 21 — 59 Westview 6 12 4 28 — 50

Gibson County (59) — Sedric Leke 12, Matthew Reynolds 19, Ethan Turner 16, Lannom 8, Crandall 4.

Westview (50) — Quincy Hamilton 13, Omarion Harris 10, Dontez Joy 11, Shanklin 8, Haskins 2, McGuffin 6.

3-pointers: GC – Reynolds 4, Leke 2, Lannom; W – Shanklin. Records: GC 13-6 (3-0 12-2A); W 4-15 (0-3).

Milan 61, Huntingdon 41

Milan 21 17 10 14 — 61 Huntingdon 9 9 12 11 — 41

Milan (61) — Andy Westbrooks 14, Adam Arnold 12, Tyrone Brown 12, Carmelo Jones 10, Scott 6, Sherwood 2, Milligan 4, Lumpkin 2.

Huntingdon (41) — Ethan Ramsey 12, Ty Kelley 13, Lewis 2, Gordon 1, Ezell 2, Willis 9, Pewson 2.

3-pointers: M – Arnold 2, Scott 2, Westbrooks 2; H – . Records: M 15-4 (3-1 12-2A); H 8-11 (1-2).

Bradford 60, South Fulton 40

S. Fulton 7 12 10 11 — 40 Bradford 24 16 7 13 — 60

South Fulton (40) — Brady McFarland 17, Allen 5, Circkles 7, Ruddle 3, Mulcahy 8.

Bradford (60) — Cason Sharp 20, Bryce Arnold 16, Cole Cates 10, Street 8, Ca. Cates 1, Richardson 5.

3-pointers: SF – McFarland; B – Sharp 3, Richardson. Records: B 11-7 (3-1 13-1A); SF 4-10 (0-3).

North Side 78, West Carroll 28

North Side 22 27 19 10 — 78 W. Carroll 4 14 3 7 — 28

North Side (78) — Malik Currie 15, Malik Reid 10, Minor 6, Lambert 8, Hardy 9, Marshall 2, Coleman 5, Jones 8, A. Currie 9, Rogers 6.

West Carroll (28) –Adkins 6, Bosley 2, Pigue 2, J. Taylor 2, Clark 4, White 1, Murray 5, Drasal 2, D. Taylor 4.

3-pointers: NS – Lambert 2, Jones 2, A. Currie 3, M. Currie, Hardy; WC – Murray. Records: NS 13-3; WC 3-15.

Girls

Peabody 78, Humboldt 49

Humboldt 11 12 16 10 — 49 Peabody 15 23 17 23 — 78

Humboldt (49) — Tamyra Patterson 20, Alecha Sangster 12, Davis 6, Collins 2, Bryson 9.

Peabody (78) — Makayla Skinner 31, Travia Brooks 12, Jamya Carter 13, Johnson 9, Ma. Cliff 2, Ross 5, Luten 6.

3-pointers: H – Sangster 4, Patterson; P – Skinner 4, Luten. Records: P 10-9 (3-0 14-1A); H 2-13 (0-3).

South Gibson 67, Union City 38

Union City 5 16 7 10 — 38 S. Gibson 15 15 24 13 — 67

Union City (38) —

South Gibson (67) —

3-pointers: UC – ; SG – . Records: SG 16-5; UC 6-14.

Westview 44, Gibson County 33

Gibson Co. 10 8 7 8 — 33 Westview 13 8 13 10 — 44

Gibson County (33) — Micah Hart 14, Reaves 5, Cantrell 9, Lannom 3, Turner 2.

Westview (44) — Jada Harrison 20, Kylee Alexander 13, Brigance 7, Chester 2, Trevathan 2.

3-pointers: GC – Cantrell 2, Hart; W – Alexander 3, Harrison 3, Brigance. Records: W 19-0 (3-0 12-2A); GC 19-5 (2-1).

Huntingdon 84, Milan 34

Milan 12 7 10 4 — 34 Huntingdon 37 17 25 5 — 84

Milan (34) — Kaidence Morton 16, Williamson 7, Phinnessee 2, Curry 3, Hyde 2, Currie 4.

Huntingdon (84) — Sophie Singleton 13, Lilly Kee 18, Josey Stokes 12, Sarah Beth Smith 12, Anderson 2, Fuller 4, A. Singleton 5, Byars 7, Kelley 8, Harris 2.

3-pointers: M – Williamson, Morton 2; H – S. Singleton 3, A. Singleton, Stokes 2, Kelley 2. Records: M 5-12 (0-4 12-2A); H 19-2 (2-1).

South Fulton 59, Bradford 26

S. Fulton 18 14 13 14 — 59 Bradford 2 9 8 8 — 26

South Fulton (59) — Abbie McFarland 16, Au. Gore 9, An. Gore 6, Gray 8, Wallace 6, Rushin 2, Wilson 6, Barday 6.

Bradford (26) — Saniah Thomas 12, Dunn 2, Wood 8, Cain 4.

3-pointers: SF – Au. Gore, Gray; B – Wood 2. Records: B 4-14 (0-4 13-1A); SF 12-5 (2-1).

West Carroll 69, North Side 31

North Side 13 4 9 2 — 31 W. Carroll 21 13 24 11 — 69

North Side (31) — Nikhara Robinson 13, Kierstyn Beard 15, Bond 1, Nesbitt 2.

West Carroll (69) — Skylar Jones 14, Janzen Winberry 17, Kelsey Holmes 12, Butler 4, Brooks 1, Ay. Metcalf 4, Ai. Metcalf 6, Parker 5, Bosley 3, Mitchell 2, Perry 1.

3-pointers: NS – Robinson 3, Beard; WC – Winberry 5, Holmes 2, Jones, Bosley. Records: WC 9-9; NS 1-16.