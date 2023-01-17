Right to Know – January 17, 2023
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/9/2023 through 1/15/2023:
Kyton Lamar Arnold, B/M, 30-driving on revoked/suspended license.
John Dean McConnehey, W/M, 45- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Andrew Edgar Arnold, Jr., W/M, 40- capias, violation of probation.
Paul David Berry, B/M, 57- theft of property (shoplifting), violation of probation.
David Leon Brasfield, W/M, 47- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 60- violation of probation.
John Thomas Coble, Jr., W/M, 53- violation of probation.
Kenneth Dandridge, B/M, 64- violation of probation.
Milssie Tatyana Doaks, B/F, 27- theft of property.
George Garrett Freeland, W/M, 49- attachment order.
Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Gary Wayne Kirk, W/M, 36- capias.
Michael Randy Lumley, W/M, 31- violation of regulations of bldg./structure/land usage.
Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 49- violation of probation, attachment order..
Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 40- capias.
James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law.
Andre Darnell Overstreet, B/M, 49- capias.
Brandon James Partee, B/M, 26- criminal trespass.
Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 30- violation of probation.
Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.
Jacob Casey Reece, W/M, 43- rape.
Eric O’Neal Rice, B/M, 41- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Selena Mercedes Scarbrough, W/F, 26- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent.
Kimberly Darnise Simpson, W/F, 26- theft of property.
Chelsi PJ Tucker, W/F, 37- capias.
Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 25- violation of probation.
James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Selena Mercedes Scarbrough, W/F, 26- public intoxication.
Stevie Cornell Snipes, Jr., B/M, 23- capias.
Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- knowingly falsifying sex offender registry.
James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 34- domestic assault.
John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, B/M, 36- failure to appear.
Autumn Darielle Haynes, B/F, 26- capias.
Lamontae Joshua Holloway, B/M, 24- assault, aggravated burglary, attachment order.
Deandre Laquen Hunt, B/M, 28- criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to provide proof insurance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 35- violation of probation.
Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 18- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road, speeding, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.
Reginald Antonia Sanders, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Devin James Vawter, W/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.
Michael Shane Cole II, W/M, 28- domestic assault.
Richard Houston Hopkins, W/M, 26- contempt of court.
Nicholas Aaron Raymer, W/M, 39- aggravated robbery.
Wesley William Reed, U/M, 24- domestic assault, violation of probation.
Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.
Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 36- weekender.
Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.
Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.
James Esters Peete Sr, B/M, 69- weekender.
Chastidy Lanette Perry, B/F, 35- weekender.
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/9/2023 through 01/15/23:
Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2023, Trenton; Charges: sexual offender registration violation, . Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.
James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2023, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Chelsey Nicole Cox – DUI
Anibal Alejandro Gonzales Gomez – driving without DL, financial responsibility
Ashton Ciler – driving without DL
Chastidy Larette Perry – DUI
Keith Matthew Lee – aggravated criminal trespass, theft under $1,000 (3 counts)
Clint Nathan Flowers – DUI
Josyndra R. Sherron – simple possession of Schedule I
Terry Cahill – driving on revoked DL with priors
Deandre Laquen Hunt – driving on revoked DL, DUI
Andrew Allen Ayers – reckless driving
Cathy Rae Davis – financial responsibility
Eric Hurley – violation of order of protection
Mark Hurley – obedience to an required traffic control device, vehicle registration, evading arrest, meth manufacture sale possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
Marcus Sasser Jr. – aggravated assault
Jenna Britt – DUI (2nd)
Micaiah Know – evading arrest, resisting arrest
Wilbert Johnson Jr. – assault
Jana Rickman – contempt of court
Juan Canales – driving without DL
Ronaldo Reyes – dog running at large
Kayla J. Small – DUI, theft of merchandise
Edwin Francisco Rodas Nava – obstruction of justice
Yosselin Patricia Rodas – driving without DL, obstruction of service
Jesus Perez – simple possession of marijuana
Sherry Bolin – domestic assault (2 counts)
Robert Casey – simple possession of marijuana, vandalism under $1,000
Susan Escue – DUI
Civil
Haulers Insurance Company Inc ASO Sheila Cooper vs Sherita Emerson
Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Gennia Sowell
Harpeth Financial Services LLC DBA Advance Financial vs Michael Haynes
Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Opal Hopson
Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Derrik Lynn Bell
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Joseph Smith
Capital One Bank USA NA vs Zachary G. Laman
Capital One Bank vs Madeleine Harrison
Capital One Bank vs Dianne Prescott
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Ashley Robinson
Omar Clemente and Fanny Rivera Lopez vs Brian Wilson
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Aletha Morris
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Marquita Sheree Patterson
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Ronnie Sapp
Discover Bank vs Kanyon T. Keel
Jackson Fence Company LLC vs Steve McCormick
TD Bank USA NA c/o Target Enterprise vs Kacee Brantley
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Rashawn Weatherspoon
Progressive Hawaii Insurance vs Crystall Allen
Northwest Tennessee Property vs Christopher A. Currie
Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons
JLA Properties vs Amy Austin and Douglas Lambert
1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Caleb Houston
Michael Lumley DBA Lumley Services vs Antonion Hill and Angela Hill
HPQ Properties vs Belinda and Heaven Johnson
Gault Financial LLC vs Gwen Moore
Gault Financial LLC vs Christie Rinkines
Gault Financial LLC vs Erica Martin
Gault Financial LLC vs Takela Spraggins
Gault Financial LLC vs Tequilla King
Gault Financial LLC vs Johnathan Mathis
Gault Financial LLC vs Celia A. Davis aka Celia Davis
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc vs Willis Gooch
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shelby Lynn Haynes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Pitts
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Keasha Halliburton
Midland Funding LLC vs David Pinkerton
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Gena M. Curry
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Chad Brown
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammy Warren
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs David Brown
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Evangelos Peftoulidis
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Sarah Watson
Jean Matthews and Shirley Gregory vs Eric Lynn Echols
Real Estate Transfers
Silas Troyer and Kathryn Troyer to Lamar Diller and Karen Diller, Rutherford – $36,000
Patricia Elaine Rowan and Carl Wayne Rowan to Kenneth Douglas Bailey and Fay Bailey, Kenton – $29,134
Franklin O. D. Gilliland to Charles Western, Rutherford – $13,000
Albert Vaughn Bell and Shelia Dianne Belle to Jeffrey Sample and Mary Lue Sample, Humboldt – $231,000
Corie Belmont to Isaiah Emanuel Wade, Trenton – $50,000
Steven J. Hyde and Brittany D. Hyde to William Chandler and Emily Fraley, Medina – $285,000
Kenton Church of Christ to Michael A. Centanni, Kenton – $110,000
David Bunney and Karla Bunney to Mukesh Chhottalal Patel and Chetna Mukesh Patel, Milan – $329,900
Dale Nelson to Crystal M. Kellner, Dyer – $315,000
Myra M. Moore to Gary T. Moore and Kayla Dodd, Dyer – $145,000
Brian W. Zimny and Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney to Rakeshkumar Patel, Milan – $50,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, Medina – $46,000
Marriage Licenses
Fillmore Gale Guinn of Dyer to Reva Kay Mayfield Fletcher of Dyer
Travis Ray Baird of Dyer to Christy Ellen Clevenger Murphy of Dyer
Jeffrey Frank Grischkowsky of Bradford to Carrie Marie Martin Hayes of Bradford