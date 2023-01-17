Right to Know – January 17, 2023

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/9/2023 through 1/15/2023:

Kyton Lamar Arnold, B/M, 30-driving on revoked/suspended license.

John Dean McConnehey, W/M, 45- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Andrew Edgar Arnold, Jr., W/M, 40- capias, violation of probation.

Paul David Berry, B/M, 57- theft of property (shoplifting), violation of probation.

David Leon Brasfield, W/M, 47- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 60- violation of probation.

John Thomas Coble, Jr., W/M, 53- violation of probation.

Kenneth Dandridge, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

Milssie Tatyana Doaks, B/F, 27- theft of property.

George Garrett Freeland, W/M, 49- attachment order.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Gary Wayne Kirk, W/M, 36- capias.

Michael Randy Lumley, W/M, 31- violation of regulations of bldg./structure/land usage.

Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 49- violation of probation, attachment order..

Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 40- capias.

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law.

Andre Darnell Overstreet, B/M, 49- capias.

Brandon James Partee, B/M, 26- criminal trespass.

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 30- violation of probation.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Jacob Casey Reece, W/M, 43- rape.

Eric O’Neal Rice, B/M, 41- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Selena Mercedes Scarbrough, W/F, 26- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent.

Kimberly Darnise Simpson, W/F, 26- theft of property.

Chelsi PJ Tucker, W/F, 37- capias.

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Selena Mercedes Scarbrough, W/F, 26- public intoxication.

Stevie Cornell Snipes, Jr., B/M, 23- capias.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- knowingly falsifying sex offender registry.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 34- domestic assault.

John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 53- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Deoabry Lasean Dunlap, B/M, 36- failure to appear.

Autumn Darielle Haynes, B/F, 26- capias.

Lamontae Joshua Holloway, B/M, 24- assault, aggravated burglary, attachment order.

Deandre Laquen Hunt, B/M, 28- criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to provide proof insurance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 18- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road, speeding, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Reginald Antonia Sanders, B/M, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Devin James Vawter, W/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Michael Shane Cole II, W/M, 28- domestic assault.

Richard Houston Hopkins, W/M, 26- contempt of court.

Nicholas Aaron Raymer, W/M, 39- aggravated robbery.

Wesley William Reed, U/M, 24- domestic assault, violation of probation.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 36- weekender.

Isaiah Malik Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

James Esters Peete Sr, B/M, 69- weekender.

Chastidy Lanette Perry, B/F, 35- weekender.

Police Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/9/2023 through 01/15/23:

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2023, Trenton; Charges: sexual offender registration violation, . Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2023, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Chelsey Nicole Cox – DUI

Anibal Alejandro Gonzales Gomez – driving without DL, financial responsibility

Ashton Ciler – driving without DL

Chastidy Larette Perry – DUI

Keith Matthew Lee – aggravated criminal trespass, theft under $1,000 (3 counts)

Clint Nathan Flowers – DUI

Josyndra R. Sherron – simple possession of Schedule I

Terry Cahill – driving on revoked DL with priors

Deandre Laquen Hunt – driving on revoked DL, DUI

Andrew Allen Ayers – reckless driving

Cathy Rae Davis – financial responsibility

Eric Hurley – violation of order of protection

Mark Hurley – obedience to an required traffic control device, vehicle registration, evading arrest, meth manufacture sale possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Sasser Jr. – aggravated assault

Jenna Britt – DUI (2nd)

Micaiah Know – evading arrest, resisting arrest

Wilbert Johnson Jr. – assault

Jana Rickman – contempt of court

Juan Canales – driving without DL

Ronaldo Reyes – dog running at large

Kayla J. Small – DUI, theft of merchandise

Edwin Francisco Rodas Nava – obstruction of justice

Yosselin Patricia Rodas – driving without DL, obstruction of service

Jesus Perez – simple possession of marijuana

Sherry Bolin – domestic assault (2 counts)

Robert Casey – simple possession of marijuana, vandalism under $1,000

Susan Escue – DUI

Civil

Haulers Insurance Company Inc ASO Sheila Cooper vs Sherita Emerson

Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Gennia Sowell

Harpeth Financial Services LLC DBA Advance Financial vs Michael Haynes

Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Opal Hopson

Harpeth Financial Services DBA Advance Financial vs Derrik Lynn Bell

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Joseph Smith

Capital One Bank USA NA vs Zachary G. Laman

Capital One Bank vs Madeleine Harrison

Capital One Bank vs Dianne Prescott

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Ashley Robinson

Omar Clemente and Fanny Rivera Lopez vs Brian Wilson

Jefferson Capital Systems vs Aletha Morris

Jefferson Capital Systems vs Marquita Sheree Patterson

Jefferson Capital Systems vs Ronnie Sapp

Discover Bank vs Kanyon T. Keel

Jackson Fence Company LLC vs Steve McCormick

TD Bank USA NA c/o Target Enterprise vs Kacee Brantley

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Rashawn Weatherspoon

Progressive Hawaii Insurance vs Crystall Allen

Northwest Tennessee Property vs Christopher A. Currie

Christopher Glenn vs Gail Simmons

JLA Properties vs Amy Austin and Douglas Lambert

1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Caleb Houston

Michael Lumley DBA Lumley Services vs Antonion Hill and Angela Hill

HPQ Properties vs Belinda and Heaven Johnson

Gault Financial LLC vs Gwen Moore

Gault Financial LLC vs Christie Rinkines

Gault Financial LLC vs Erica Martin

Gault Financial LLC vs Takela Spraggins

Gault Financial LLC vs Takela Spraggins

Gault Financial LLC vs Tequilla King

Gault Financial LLC vs Johnathan Mathis

Gault Financial LLC vs Celia A. Davis aka Celia Davis

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc vs Willis Gooch

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shelby Lynn Haynes

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Pitts

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Keasha Halliburton

Midland Funding LLC vs David Pinkerton

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Gena M. Curry

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Chad Brown

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tammy Warren

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs David Brown

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Evangelos Peftoulidis

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Sarah Watson

Jean Matthews and Shirley Gregory vs Eric Lynn Echols

Real Estate Transfers

Silas Troyer and Kathryn Troyer to Lamar Diller and Karen Diller, Rutherford – $36,000

Patricia Elaine Rowan and Carl Wayne Rowan to Kenneth Douglas Bailey and Fay Bailey, Kenton – $29,134

Franklin O. D. Gilliland to Charles Western, Rutherford – $13,000

Albert Vaughn Bell and Shelia Dianne Belle to Jeffrey Sample and Mary Lue Sample, Humboldt – $231,000

Corie Belmont to Isaiah Emanuel Wade, Trenton – $50,000

Steven J. Hyde and Brittany D. Hyde to William Chandler and Emily Fraley, Medina – $285,000

Kenton Church of Christ to Michael A. Centanni, Kenton – $110,000

David Bunney and Karla Bunney to Mukesh Chhottalal Patel and Chetna Mukesh Patel, Milan – $329,900

Dale Nelson to Crystal M. Kellner, Dyer – $315,000

Myra M. Moore to Gary T. Moore and Kayla Dodd, Dyer – $145,000

Brian W. Zimny and Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney to Rakeshkumar Patel, Milan – $50,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, Medina – $46,000

Marriage Licenses

Fillmore Gale Guinn of Dyer to Reva Kay Mayfield Fletcher of Dyer

Travis Ray Baird of Dyer to Christy Ellen Clevenger Murphy of Dyer

Jeffrey Frank Grischkowsky of Bradford to Carrie Marie Martin Hayes of Bradford