Your right to know

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/26/2022 through 1/8/2023:

Aubrey Sky Edwards, W/F, 35- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Greyson McMillin Hooten, W/M, 19- drinking under 21.

Christopher Lee Lewis, W/M, 41- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law, violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device, failure to surrender auto license or registration upon revocation, suspension or cancellation, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marcus Dwayne Sasser, W/M, 50- aggravated assault.

Darius Dearmone Campbell, B/M, 45- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Shayna Renee Casey, W/F, 36- public intoxication.

Courtney Bushun Dickey, B/M, 46- murder-attempted, murder-first degree, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Takeriyon Re’mon Douglas, B/M, 19- rape, possession of controlled substance analog..

Joseph Levar Emery, B/M, 44- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, domestic assault, vandalism.

Maximilano Najara, W/M, 21- aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

Cynthia Carol Cooper, W/F, 45- theft of property, forgery.

Ginger Ann Cole, W/F, 38- weekender.

James Edward Dance Jr., B/M, 59- violation of parole.

Stephen Jock Farrow, W/M, 42- aggravated robbery, theft of property.

Hanbert Wade Fussell, W/M, 62- worthless checks.

Stephen Todd Gordon, W/M, 39- violation of probation.

James Howard Ingram, B/M, 44- capias.

Thomas Kelly Hardy, W/M, 29- capias.

Mandi K Maness, W/F, 37- capias.

Janna Deloach Rickman, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Ronney Matthew Rogers, W/M, 39- capias, violation of probation.

Kayla J Small, B/F, 27- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property (shoplifting), driving under the influence.

Hanbert Wade Fussell, B/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tavner David Keen, W/M, 33- capias.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

Mark Stevends Cole, B/M, 47- weekender.

James Esters Peete Sr., B/M, 69- weekender.

James Edward Dance Jr., B/M, 59- aggravated assault.

Miguel Angel Quisque Lajuj, W/M, 32- public intoxication.

Cozbia Kenyatta Smith Jr., B/M, 21- failure to pay fines by defendants.

Kimberly Edward Bailey, B/M, 60- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoke/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Charles Wesley Eddlemon, W/M, 36- violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device, driving without license, driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law.

Christian Neal Powell, W/M, 19- drug sanction.

Nicholas Bartholomew Sadler, W/M, 31- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Jessie David Taylor, B/M, 58- domestic assault, public intoxication.

Kayla J Smith, B/F, 27- vandalism.

Joshua Mandress Clay, B/M, 34, -theft of property.

Brandon Nicholas Vestal, W/M, 49,- capias.

Nicholas Kenneth Rayfield, W/M, 32- domestic assault.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- domestic assault, vandalism.

Jamie Katherine Blankenship, W/F, 49- theft of property.

Jon Junior Ferrell, Jr, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Garrison, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Jeffery Lynn Hunt, W/M, 48- violation of probation.

Melissa Sue Keel, W/F, 43- capias.

Jeremy Sean McFarland, W/M, 34- capias.

Kevin Raymond McMinn, W/M, 57- violation of probation.

Hannah Clair Milligan, W/F, 24- violation of probation.

Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Gabrielle Holliedawn Pertty, W/F, 33- capias.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 30- capias, attachment order.

Christopher Lee Powers, W/M, 51- domestic assault.

John Anthony Reeves, W/M, 59- capias.

William Cody Schenk, W/M, 48- capias.

Cameron Ray Sollis, W/M, 36- capias.

Summar Dawn Thomas, W/F, 33- violation of probation.

Brandon Eugene Townsend, W/M, 44- capias, domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Treva Shundall Watkins, B/M, 32- capias.

Candace Renee Bolin, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

David Michael Stephenson, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Demario Leshun Sumlar, B/M, 36- capias.

Kanelius Dion Ward, B/M, 32- violation of probation.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 49- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicholas Shane Carpenter, S/M, 22- false reports/statements.

Reanne Kaye Jordan, W/F, 23- false reports/statements.

Kimberle Grace Young, W/F, 59- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Diamond Marqurise Bradley, B/M, 33- aggravated assault.

Tyrice Dawon Collins, B/M, 40- aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft of property, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), Schedule II drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Douglas Allen Eddings, W/M, 51- public intoxication.

Rebecca Gay Hughes, W/F, 68- domestic assault.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 23- evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Maria Isabel Lira, W/F, 40- failure to pay fines by defendants.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Axl Anderson Russell, W/M, 33- hold for other agency.

Jaquez Ny’Ziah Wells, B/M, 18- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 38- weekender.

Thomas Ray Buchanan, B/M, 26- weekender.

Chelsey Nicole Cox, B/F, 26- weekender.

Kavarious Trevante Hull, B/M, 21- weekender.

Ian Pierce McCurdy, W/M, 22- weekender.

Joshua William Bivens, W/M, 36- weekender.

Isaiah Malic Boxley, B/M, 25- weekender.

Roger Kalin Moore, W/M, 35- weekender.

James Esters Peete Sr., B/M, 69- weekender.

Nathan Raleigh Smith, W/M, 43- weekender.

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/26/2022 through 1/8/2023:

Darius Darymone Campbell, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 28, 2022, 1903 Vine St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Shayna Renee Casey, W/F, 36, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: December 31, 2022, Walmart; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Courtney Bushun Dickey, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 28, 2022, East End/Rescue Building; Charges: murder, 1st degree, attempted 1st degree murder, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Takeriyon Re’mon Douglas, B/M, 19, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: December 27, 2022, 550 Tyson Blvd.; Charges: rape, rape, manufacturing, selling, possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Joseph Levar Emery, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 27, 2022, 20th and Mitchell; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Maximiliano Najera Ortiz, H/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 29, 2022, 1401 Bradford; Charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment (misdemeanor). Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Henry Anibal Pavon Martinez, H/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 1, 2023, 2012 Osborne; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Edwin Francisco Rodas Navas, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 1, 2023, 2607 Viking Dr; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Yosselin Patricia Rodas, H/F, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 1, 2023, 2607 Viking Drive; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

From 01/02/2023 through 01/08/2023:

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 48, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2023, 181 Maple St; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl Santiago.

Nicholas Carpenter, W/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2023, 1301 Westhaven Drive; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Cory Austyn Forse, W/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 8, 2023, East Main; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cano.

Reanne Kaye Jordan, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 3, 2023, 1421 Osborne St.; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wade.

Kimberlie Grace Young, W/F, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 2, 2023, 45 E. And Bongards; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wade.

Real Estate Transfers

Bradley P. Lindsey to Amy Morgan, $140,000 – Humboldt

James H. Keene and wife. Barbara G. Keene to Justin Smith and wife Abby Rayn Smith, $158,000 – Trenton

Josh Massengill and Jordan Massengill to Jay Doebler, $139, 900 – Trenton

Alicia Hughes f/k/a Alicia Hamilton to Pamela Johnson, $279,900 – Medina

Jones Companies LLC to SCJB Centerport LLC, $967,293 – Humboldt

Hunter Marbrey and wife Ann Ashley Marbrey to Joshua King and wife Candase King, $420,000 – Medina

Michael G. Green and wife Shannon R. Greene to Cox Oil Company, $750,000 – Milan

Linda Duck Freeman to Ronald Ainsworth and wife Janice Ainsworth, $63,750 – Bradford

Tony Albert Atkins and Beverly Gaye Sanford to Thomas Sherron, Jr, $148,936 – Humboldt

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to Johnny F. Tharp, $274,900 – Milan

Michael Swain Hardin, Kenneth Wayne Hardin and Stephen Hardin to Michael March and wife Leterica March, $400,000 – Milan

Travis Davis and wife Paige Davis to Jerry Ward and Roger H. Mosier, $95,000 – Rutherford

Scott Rabb and Mary Ann Cooper to Richard Hopkins, $11,000 – Trenton

Susan Cox Kentucky, LLC to MDC Coast 27, LLC, $965,410 – Medina

Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC to Russel Own Morris and Jane Morris Pomeroy, $450,000 – Newbern

Dan J. Knott Separate Living Trust and the Sharon S. Knott Separate Living Trust to Phillip McCartney and wife Marchell McCartney, $259,000 – Bradford

Marriage Licenses

Nathanial Blake Clark of Trenton to Kaliegh Jane Phillips of Trenton

Donald Michael Matlock of Paris to Mary Jo Holder Inman of Rutherford

Courtney Farrow Keathley of Dyer to Jonathan Dale Hughes of Dyer

Mark Dustin Hasksins of Milan to Amber Dawn McCaig Kennemore of Milan

Charles Franklin Burks of Newbern to Cheryl Ann Davis of Newbern