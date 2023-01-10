Patricia Marie Luther, 79, of Humboldt, Tenn. went home to Jesus while surrounded by her family on December 29, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

Mrs. Luther was born to the late Carl Castellaw and Mattie Bell (McKinley-Castellaw) Alexander on October 11, 1943, in Trenton, Tenn.

She later met and married the love of her life, Bobby Wayne Luther, at a young age. They were happily married for 52 years. They went on to have two loving children, Tony Luther and Debra (Debby) Luther. She also had two beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas Gutierrez and Ashlee Gutierrez Vargason (Shane) and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Vargason, whom she adored.

Mrs. Luther retired from Humboldt General Hospital after 36 years of dedicated service. She deeply loved her Humboldt General family.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Luther also loved to have fun through making funny videos with her grandson, playing mini golf, watching her soap operas, making the best strawberry pies, shopping and visiting the beach in Florida. Most of all, spending time with her family was her very favorite.

Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Mrs. Luther is now reunited with her parents, late brother Calvin Castellaw; and late husband in Heaven.

She is survived by her son, Tony Luther; daughter, Debby Luther; grandchildren, Nicholas Gutierrez and Ashlee (Shane) Vargason; and great grandchild, Rylee Brooke Vargason.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.