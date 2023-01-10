Mindy Fisher Summar, 63, of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

She was a 1977 graduate of Old Hickory Academy in Jackson, Tenn. and was a 1980 graduate of Union University. While at Union, she served as president of the Beta Omega Chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Mrs. Summar taught in the Jackson-Madison County School System for 18 years at Beech Bluff Elementary School. She taught the last 12 years of her 30-year career in the Humboldt City School system.

Besides loving teaching, she also loved missions. She was privileged to serve on the WMU Leadership Team of the Gibson Baptist Association and Vice President of her WMU group at Antioch Baptist Church. Mrs. Summar believed in advancing the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. She loved helping meet the needs of others.

Mrs. Summar was preceded in death by her father, H. B. Fisher; and brother-in-law, Ron Wright.

She is survived by the most wonderful Christian husband of 24 great years and best caregiver for the last two years, Denny Summar; her son, Brett Smith; a bonus son, Shayne Summar (Michelle); bonus daughter, Shanna Martin (Randy); bonus grandsons, Blake Summar and Jack Summar; mother, Helen Fisher; sisters, Diane Wright and Barbara Culpepper (Jerry); niece, Melissa Swingler (Lyle); nephews, Ashley Culpepper (Beth), and James Glover Wright; grand-nieces, Lizzie and Ella Kate Swingler, and Josie Culpepper; and brother-in-law, Danny Summar.

Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Antioch Cemetery with Dr. Bill Espy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.