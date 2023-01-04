Your right to know

Marriage Licenses

Kaley Nicole Taylor, of Dyer, to Christopher Dale Clark, of Dyer

Michael Patrick Singer, of Homer, Alaska, to Sarah Elizabeth Knapp, of Homer, Alaska

Derrick Neal Powell, of Humboldt, to Brandi Carole Cathey, of Milan

Jon Daniel Boudreau, of Medina, to Kendall Dawn Clark, of Cedar Grove

Michael Martezze Brown, of Trenton, to Kema Marie Martin, of Newbern

Real Estate Transfers

Teresa Michelle Fleck to Jeffrey G. Holt and Kimberly P. Holt , $127,000 – Trenton

Susan S. Swygert to Jennifer Phillips, $290,000 – Medina

Judy Reed to Deanie Edward Watkins, Jr. and Jayna Lynn Watkins, $4,000 – Rutherford

Shannon Newbill to Matthew Blake Singleton and Erin Marie Singleton, $250,000 – Medina

Dana Sykes, FKA Dana K. Diamond to Christopher Barton McLemore and Healther L. McLemore, $296,000 – Humboldt

Michael R. McCoy and Laura L. McCoy to Kailyn Johnson, $200,000 – Medina

Tambala Leigh Lovell to Joseph Agee and Kacie Agee, $5,000 – Dyer

WTN Property Management, LLC to Corinthia Sanders, $258,500 – Trenton

Kathryn M. Tucker to David Dreutzler and Chia Pei Druetzler, $41,000 – Medina

Ledger Investments, LLC to Lanten Investments, LLC, $20,000 – Milan

Scott Beasley and Joseph Ulrich to Bernadette J. Sava, $247,700 – Milan

Lucinda T. Stevens to Clay R. Pazin, $71,000 – Milan

Jeffrey B. Roe and Jessica D. Roe to Dynamic Properties Jackson, LLC, $37,000 – Humboldt

John Keith Lancaster and Leslie Lancaster to Gibson County Municipal Water District, 29,000 – Trenton

Jonathan Dodd and Ashley Dodd and Robert Dodd and Ellen Dodd to Jason R. Brown and Shonda C. Brown, $1,700 – Trenton

Brenda Palmer Cunningham to Carthel Jack Finch – Dyer – $90,000

Ramona Sparks to Sarabpreet Kaur – Milan – $213,500

Randy H. McKnight, Executor of James R. McKnight Estate to Toye Ann McKnight – Humboldt – $85,250

Janet M. Geno to Jennifer Ivy – Milan – $270,000

Cletus Thetford and Lea E. Thetford to Francisco Valadez Mendoza – Bradford – $15,000

Wesley J. Duncan to Taylor E. Ellington and Rachel H. Ellington – Medina – $240,000

Jerry McDivitt to Andrea Michelle Woods – Milan – $270,000

John Goodwin and Vickie Goodwin to John T. Sykes and Stephanie Brewer – Medina – $323,500

William Steve Harper to Karen Vichez and Ryan McAlister – Trenton – $65,000

Sharron Hamilton fka Sharron P. Morris to Billy Boals and Patsy A. Boals – Medina – $120,000

Bradley N. McCoy to Danny L. Smith and Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $135,000

Katheryn Allen to Bradford Special School District – Bradford – $115,000

Gibson County Utility District to Sapphire Gas Gibson, LLC – Trenton -$250,000

William R. Teddleton and Felicia Teddleton to Robert Wayne Dawson – Rutherford – $12,000

Robert W. Hopper and Jackie Hopper to Robert D. Hopper and Courtney Hopper – Milan – $175.,000

Mallard Valley Company, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, and Anne Clabo Grant to Susan A. Cox – Rutherford – $75,000

Aneitha Fowler Pratt to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation – Trenton – $80,000

Leah Beth Roberts to Kelly Blair Kail – Milan – $200,000

Mary A. Beckham to Theron N. Beckham – Humboldt – $0.00

Clark Family Holdings, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, to Daniela Castelan – Medina – $379,9000