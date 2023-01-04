Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 8
Here is what happened during Week 8 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
TUESDAY
Boys
TCA 60, South Gibson 47
|TCA
|12
|14
|14
|20
|—
|60
|S. Gibson
|4
|9
|17
|17
|—
|47
TCA (60) — Brayden Walker 15, Trace Robinson 15, Will Keltner 16, Williams 7, Wysr 2, Lane 3, Vailes 2.
South Gibson (47) — Ryland Giles 16, Ashton England 11, Camden Lockett 11, Baker 3, Clouse 4, Cianciolo 2.
3-pointers: T – Robinson 4, Lane, Keltner; SG – Giles 4, Baker. Records: SG 7-7; T 11-4.
Milan 59, Bradford 32
Milan (59) —
Bradford (32) —
3-pointers: M – ; B – . Records: M 12-3; B 7-6.
Girls
South Gibson 50, TCA 41
|TCA
|5
|6
|17
|13
|—
|41
|S. Gibson
|14
|12
|10
|14
|—
|50
TCA (41) — Olivia Lee 27, Goehring 3, Maxfield 1, Vailes 4, Robinson 2, Hidrogo 2.
South Gibson (50) — Lily Baggett 15, Hallie Allen 11, Seals 9, Reed 7, Cianciolo 2, Lewis 3, Dunn 3.
3-pointers: T – Lee 5; SGC – Baggett 3, Lewis, Dunn. Records: SG 13-4; T 12-4.
Milan 45, Bradford 29
|Milan
|7
|11
|12
|15
|—
|45
|Bradford
|5
|7
|5
|12
|—
|29
Milan (45) — Kaidence Morton 26, Williams 2, Phinnessee 5, William 3, Currie 3, Hyde 6.
Bradford (29) — Thomas 9, Wood 6, Dunn 2, Reynolds 2, Sims 3, Cain 7.
3-pointers: M – Williams, Morton; B – Sims, Cain. Records: M 5-8; B 3-10.
West Carroll 57, Frank Hughes 49
|W. Carroll
|10
|9
|15
|23
|—
|57
|F. Hughes
|15
|4
|16
|14
|—
|49
West Carroll (57) — Kelsey Holmes 18, Skylar Jones 14, Janzen Winberry 13, Ross 1, Parker 8, Metcalf 3.
Frank Hughes (49) — Lindee Tuck 14, Jayden Surratt 22, Music 1, Burns 6, Bryant 2, Battles 4.
3-pointers: WC – Holmes 5, Winberry 2, Metcalf; FH – Burns 2, Tuck 4, Surratt 2. Records: WC 7-6 (1-0 11-1A).