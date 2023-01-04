Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 8

Here is what happened during Week 8 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

TCA 60, South Gibson 47

TCA 12 14 14 20 — 60 S. Gibson 4 9 17 17 — 47

TCA (60) — Brayden Walker 15, Trace Robinson 15, Will Keltner 16, Williams 7, Wysr 2, Lane 3, Vailes 2.

South Gibson (47) — Ryland Giles 16, Ashton England 11, Camden Lockett 11, Baker 3, Clouse 4, Cianciolo 2.

3-pointers: T – Robinson 4, Lane, Keltner; SG – Giles 4, Baker. Records: SG 7-7; T 11-4.

Milan 59, Bradford 32

Milan (59) —

Bradford (32) —

3-pointers: M – ; B – . Records: M 12-3; B 7-6.

Girls

South Gibson 50, TCA 41

TCA 5 6 17 13 — 41 S. Gibson 14 12 10 14 — 50

TCA (41) — Olivia Lee 27, Goehring 3, Maxfield 1, Vailes 4, Robinson 2, Hidrogo 2.

South Gibson (50) — Lily Baggett 15, Hallie Allen 11, Seals 9, Reed 7, Cianciolo 2, Lewis 3, Dunn 3.

3-pointers: T – Lee 5; SGC – Baggett 3, Lewis, Dunn. Records: SG 13-4; T 12-4.

Milan 45, Bradford 29

Milan 7 11 12 15 — 45 Bradford 5 7 5 12 — 29

Milan (45) — Kaidence Morton 26, Williams 2, Phinnessee 5, William 3, Currie 3, Hyde 6.

Bradford (29) — Thomas 9, Wood 6, Dunn 2, Reynolds 2, Sims 3, Cain 7.

3-pointers: M – Williams, Morton; B – Sims, Cain. Records: M 5-8; B 3-10.

West Carroll 57, Frank Hughes 49

W. Carroll 10 9 15 23 — 57 F. Hughes 15 4 16 14 — 49

West Carroll (57) — Kelsey Holmes 18, Skylar Jones 14, Janzen Winberry 13, Ross 1, Parker 8, Metcalf 3.

Frank Hughes (49) — Lindee Tuck 14, Jayden Surratt 22, Music 1, Burns 6, Bryant 2, Battles 4.

3-pointers: WC – Holmes 5, Winberry 2, Metcalf; FH – Burns 2, Tuck 4, Surratt 2. Records: WC 7-6 (1-0 11-1A).