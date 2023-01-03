Church donates forklift to Helping Hand

by Danny Wade

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently supplied a much needed item to the Helping Hand of Humboldt. On Monday, a truck arrived with a forklift the church no longer needed in its operations .. This donation will aid in the unloading of pallets of food delivered to the Humboldt organization.

The local unit of The Church of Jesus Christ is located on Highway 45W just north of Humboldt. Branch President Tommy Hardin related how the local church continues working with the Helping Hand to offer aid and assistance to people in this area. In the past, frequent donations of food and other commodities have been provided by Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Hardin stated, “We try to follow the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked and visit the sick and afflicted. These efforts alleviate suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service. The church commits time and resources to humanitarian causes all year long as we strive to follow the example of Jesus Christ.”