Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 6

Here is what happened during Week 7 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament

Gibson County 76, Gleason 36

Gleason 8 10 15 3 — 36 Gibson Co. 27 24 21 4 — 76

Gleason (36) — Drake Lehmkuhl 14, Sawyers 4, Co. Cook 3, Borneman 7, Ca. Cook 2, Chandler 3, Morgan 1.

Gibson County (76) — Kylan Finch 11, Aiden Bradberry 11, Ethan Turner 22, Isaiah DeBerry 14, Leke 8, Lannom 3, Reynolds 3, Wright 4.

3-pointers: Gl – Co. Cook, Borneman; GC – Bradberry 3, Finch, Lannom, Reynolds, Wright, Turner 2. Records: GC 7-6.

Girls

Collierville Dragon Fire Christmas Invitational

Gibson County 63, MBA 36

MBA 13 8 8 7 — 36 Gibson Co. 16 13 25 4 — 63

MBA (36) — Carnesha Taylor 14, Crystianna Whitehead 13, Holloway 3, Johnson 1, Austin 5.

Gibson County (63) — Micah Hart 21, Evyn Cantrell 19, Goad 9, Riding 4, Reaves 2, Little 2, Lannom 4, Turner 2.

3-pointers: M – Whitehead 3, Taylor; GC – Goad 3, Hart 2, Cantrell 2. Records: GC 13-3.

Gibson County 53, Madison Ridgeland (Miss.) 42

M. Ridgeland 11 10 10 11 — 42 Gibson Co. 13 18 18 4 — 53

Madison Ridgeland (42) — Cameron Humphries 10, Riley Hancock 12, Mansell 1, Hughes 8, Davis 6, Anderson 5.

Gibson County (53) — Akira Riding 11, Micah Hart 13, Evyn Cantrell 15, Goad 8, Reaves 2, Lannom 3, Turner 1.

3-pointers: MR – Anderson; GC – Goad 2, Riding, Hart, Cantrell 2. Records: GC 14-3.