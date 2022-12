Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Dec. 26-31

This week, the schedule is a little different with Gibson County area teams playing in Christmas Tournaments all over. Here are the tournaments were the teams are playing, and they will be updated throughout the week:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament, Hickman County (Ky.) vs. Lake County, 3 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) vs. Dresden, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Gleason, 6 p.m.

DOT Foods Christmas Tournament, at Dyersburg, Camden vs. Halls (girls), 3 p.m.; Graves County (Ky.) vs. Ripley (girls), 4:30 p.m.; Humboldt vs. Boyd Christian (girls), 6 p.m.; Dyersburg vs. Lake County (girls), 7:30 p.m.

Dragon Fire Invitational Tournament in Collierville, Gibson County vs. Memphis Business Academy (girls), 12:30 p.m.; West Carroll (G) in Florida Christmas Tournament in Navarre (Fla.), TBA

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Brighton vs. Vicksburg (Miss.) (girls), 11:30 a.m.; Dyersburg vs. Union City (boys), 1:15 p.m.; Tipton-Rosemark vs. Vicksburg (Miss.) (boys), 3 p.m.; Kenwood vs. Loretto (boys), 4:45 p.m.; Milan vs. Lexington (boys), 6:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament, Hickman County (Ky.) vs. Gleason, 1:30 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) vs. Lake County, 3 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Dresden, 4:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Classic, at Westview, Obion Central vs. West Carroll (boys), 1 p.m.; Obion Central vs. Jackson Christian (girls), 2:30 p.m.; Obion Central vs. Millington (boys), 4 p.m.; Westview vs. Millington (girls), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Camden (boys), 7 p.m.

HUB Classic, at Liberty, Corinth (Miss.) vs. North Side (boys), 10:30 a.m.; Crockett County vs. Ripley (boys), 1:30 p.m.; Liberty vs. Humboldt (boys), 4:30 p.m.; JCM vs. Sacred Heart (boys), 7:30 p.m.

DOT Foods Christmas Tournament, at Dyersburg, Losers’ bracket game (girls), 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket game (girls), 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket game (girls), 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket game (girls), 7:30 p.m.

Gibson County (G) in Dragon Fire Invitational Tournament in Collierville, TBA; West Carroll (G) in Florida Christmas Tournament in Navarre (Fla.), TBA

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson vs. Belfry (Ky.) in Mountain School Boys Classic, 8 p.m.

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Vicksburg (Miss.) vs. Milan (girls), 11:30 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (boys), 1:15 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (Miss.) (boys), 3 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (boys), 4:45 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (boys), 6:30 p.m.

Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament, Fifth-ranked team vs. Sixth-ranked team, 3 p.m.; Third-ranked team vs. Fourth-ranked team, 4:30 p.m.; Top-ranked team vs. Second-ranked team, 6 p.m.

HUB Classic, at Liberty, Losers’ bracket semifinal (boys), 10:30 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (boys), 1:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (boys), 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (boys), 7:30 p.m.

Henry County Christmas Classic, Dyer County vs. Kenwood (girls), 11 a.m.; Peabody vs. Henry County (girls), 12:20 p.m.; Peabody vs. Fairley (boys), 1:40 p.m.; Big Sandy vs. Lexington (girls), 3 p.m.; Henry County vs. Waverly (girls), 4:20 p.m.; Henry County vs. McNairy Central (boys), 5:40 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Classic, at Westview, Millington vs. Jackson Christian (girls), 1 p.m.; Westview vs. Millington (boys), 2:30 p.m.; Camden vs. Obion Central (boys), 4 p.m.; Westview vs. Obion Central (girls), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. West Carroll (boys), 7 p.m.

DOT Foods Christmas Tournament, at Dyersburg, Seventh-place game (girls), 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game (girls), 4:30 p.m.; Third-place game (girls), 6 p.m.; Championship (girls), 7:30 p.m.

Gibson County (G) in Dragon Fire Invitational Tournament in Collierville, TBA; West Carroll (G) in Florida Christmas Tournament in Navarre (Fla.), TBA

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson vs. Breathitt County (Ky.) in Mountain School Boys Classic, 8 p.m.

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Milan vs. Brighton (girls), 11:30 a.m.; Seventh-place game (boys), 1:15 p.m.; Fifth-place game (boys), 3 p.m.; Third-place game (boys), 4:45 p.m.; Championship (boys), 6:30 p.m.

Martin Lions Club Christmas Classic, at Westview, Camden vs. Millington (boys), 1 p.m.; Obion Central vs. Millington (girls), 2:30 p.m.; Camden vs. West Carroll (boys), 4 p.m.; Westview vs. Jackson Christian (girls), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Obion Central (boys), 7 p.m.

HUB Classic, at Liberty, Seventh-place game (boys), 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game (boys), 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game (boys), 4:30 p.m.; Championship game (boys), 8 p.m.

Henry County Christmas Classic, Kenwood vs. Waverly (girls), noon; McNairy Central vs. Peabody (boys), 1:20 p.m.; Dyer County vs. Peabody (girls), 2:40 p.m.; Waverly vs. Big Sandy (girls), 4 p.m.; Henry County vs. Lexington (girls), 5:20 p.m.; Fairley vs. Henry County (boys), 6:40 p.m.