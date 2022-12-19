Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 5

Here is what happened during Week 6 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Milan 58, McKenzie 41

McKenzie 7 9 9 16 — 41 Milan 13 12 17 16 — 58

McKenzie (41) — Bryson Steele 17, Roditis 8, Surber 3, Taylor 2, Webster 2, Aird 9.

Milan (58) — Tyrone Brown 10, Easton Yates 18, Arnold 8, Scott 6, Milligan 2, Lumpkin 8, Westbrooks 9.

3-pointers: Mc – Aird 3, Roditis 2; Mi – Westbrooks, Scott 2, Brown 2, Arnold, Yates. Records: Mi 8-2; Mc 3-2.

Girls

McKenzie 66, Milan 29

McKenzie 25 19 18 4 — 66 Milan 2 6 10 11 — 29

McKenzie (66) — Mikaela Reynolds 28, Kylie Reynolds 13, Chesser 7, Pate 2, Gibson 2, Little 2, Weatherford 2, Auvenshine 8, Aird 2.

Milan (29) — Kaidence Morton 12, Williamson 3, Redmond 2, Phinnessee 4, Currie 4, Curry 4.

3-pointers: Mc – Chesser 2, Auvenshine, M. Reynolds, K. Reynolds 2. Records: Mc 6-4; Mi 3-6.

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament

Gibson County 71, Haywood 25

Haywood 11 8 3 3 — 25 Gibson Co. 28 19 13 11 — 71

Haywood (25) — Woodland 7, Taylor 2, Wilks 2, Ferrell 6, Garrison 2, Murphy 1, Perkins 5.

Gibson County (71) — Libby Goad 11, Micah Hart 21, Georgia Lannom 11, Riding 8, Reaves 5, Cantrell 5, Skinner 4, Carson 6.

3-pointers: H – Ferrell 2; GC – . Records: GC 10-3; H 1-11.