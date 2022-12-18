Jackson Christian, Obion boys enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 5

Five weeks of the high school basketball season are over, and two new teams have entered the West Tennessee boys basketball rankings. Jackson Christian and Obion County have been hot in the first half of the season.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Haywood (8-2) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 86-80; Beat South Side 85-51; Beat Union City 75-57. Up next: Does not play. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (7-1) – Results: Beat Sacred Heart 51-49; Beat Scotts Hill 64-47. Up next: Tuesday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 2.

3. North Side (10-1) – Results: Beat Lexington 58-57; Beat Wooddale 82-71. Up next: Thursday at Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (8-2) – Results: Beat Union City 65-41; Beat Dyer County 81-74; Beat Gibson County 46-33. Up next: Does not play. Last week: No. 5.

5. Dyersburg (7-2) – Results: Beat Ripley 64-40; Beat Gibson County 58-48; Beat Raleigh-Egypt 84-55. Up next: Tuesday vs. Munford (at Millington); Tuesday vs. Brighton (at Millington). Last week: No. 10.

6. Fayette-Ware (8-4) – Results: Beat Bolivar 67-61; Lost to Haywood 86-80; Lost to Victory Rock Prep 67-59. Up next: St. Benedict Holiday Hoopfest. Last week: No. 4.

7. Crockett County (8-2) – Results: Beat South Gibson 49-45; Beat Humboldt 76-47. Up next: Monday at JCM. Last week: No. 7.

8. Dyer County (7-1) – Results: Beat Milan 64-51; Lost to Henry County 81-74. Up next: Tuesday at Hardin County. Last week: No. 12.

9. Sacred Heart (10-2) – Results: Lost to Middleton 51-49. Up next: Wednesday at St. Benedict. Last week: No. 6.

10. Milan (7-2) – Results: Beat Chester County 50-38; Beat Dresden 53-31; Lost to Dyer County 64-51. Up next: Monday vs. McKenzie; Wednesday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 8.

11. Obion County (10-1) – Results: Beat South Fulton 63-31; Beat Shelbyville 63-40; Beat Caruthersville (Mo.) 80-79 (OT). Up next: Does not play. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Jackson Christian (8-2) – Results: Beat Natchez Trace 69-29; Beat Big Sandy 67-21. Up next: Monday at North Side; Tuesday vs. Camden. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Bolivar (4-3); Gibson County (6-6).

On the Bubble: Bradford (7-2); Camden (6-2); McKenzie (3-1); TCA (6-3).

Girls

1. South Side (10-0) – Results: Beat Bolivar 68-29; Beat Haywood 79-26. Up next: Does not play. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (8-0) – Results: Beat Humboldt 58-18. Up next: Seahawk Holiday Classic at Hilton Head (SC). Last week: No. 2.

3. Huntingdon (12-1) – Results: Beat Clarksburg 79-22; Beat Stewart County 67-29; Beat McKenzie 86-58. Up next: Does not play. Last week: No. 4.

4. TCA (9-1) – Results: Beat Madison 70-24. Up next: Tuesday at Union City; Wednesday vs. Adamsville (at McNairy Central). Last week: No. 5.

5. Gibson County (9-3) – Results: Beat McKenzie 76-71; Beat Henry County 74-33. Up next: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 6.

6. South Gibson (8-2) – Results: Beat Crockett County 43-34; Beat Union City 59-42. Up next: Sonic Christmas Shootout at White County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dyer County (8-0) – Results: Beat Milan 73-23; Beat Henry County 50-34. Up next: Tuesday at Hardin County. Last week: No. 9.

8. McKenzie (5-4) – Results: Lost to Gibson County 76-71; Lost to Huntingdon 86-58. Last week: No. 3.

9. Crockett County (8-2) – Results: Beat Humboldt 71-26; Lost to South Gibson 43-34. Up next: Monday at JCM. Last week: No. 8.

10. Dresden (7-2) – Results: Beat Milan 79-41; Beat St. Mary (Ky.) 68-26. Up next: CCA Tournament at Community Christian (Ky.). Last week: No. 11.

11. Jackson Christian (10-1) – Results: Beat Bolivar 50-35; Beat Big Sandy 70-23. Up next: Monday at North Side; Tuesday vs. Camden. Last week: No. 12.

12. USJ (5-3) – Results: Lost to Nixa (Mo.) 47-44. Up next: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 10.

On the Bubble: Fayette-Ware (9-2); Gleason (8-2); Scotts Hill (8-2); South Fulton (7-3); West Carroll (5-2).