Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Dec. 19-24

Week 6 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – McKenzie at Milan; Humboldt at Lexington

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (girls only), USJ vs. Loretto, 3 p.m.; South Fulton vs. Dyersburg, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Haywood, 6 p.m.; Poplar Bluff (Mo.) vs. Obion County, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (B/G), South Gibson (G) in Sonic Shootout at White County, TBA

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Ripley

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (girls only), Losers’ bracket game, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket game, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket game, 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket game, 7:30 p.m.

William L. Osteen Classic at Millington, West Carroll vs. Munford (girls), 3 p.m.; Covington vs. West Carroll (boys), 4:30 p.m.

Bradford (B/G), South Gibson (G) in Sonic Shootout at White County, TBA

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at Milan

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (girls only), Seventh-place game, 2:30 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; First-place game, 7:30 p.m.

William L. Osteen Classic at Millington, West Carroll vs. Millington (girls), 6 p.m.; Millington vs. West Carroll (boys), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (B/G), South Gibson (G) in Sonic Shootout at White County, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

7 p.m. – South Gibson at Scotts Hill (boys only), 7:30 p.m.