Haywood boys overtake No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 4

After four weeks of the regular season, a new boys basketball team has overtaken the No. 1 spot in the West Tennessee basketball rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Haywood (5-2) – Results: Beat Westview 57-26; Beat Crockett County 68-63. Up next: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. South Side; Saturday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 3.

2. Middleton (5-1) – Results: Beat Ripley (Miss.) 51-25; Lost to Fayette-Ware 65-64. Up next: Tuesday at Sacred Heart; Thursday at Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 1.

3. North Side (8-1) – Results: Beat Madison 57-42; Beat JCM 74-33; Lost to Ripley 45-41. Up next: Tuesday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 2.

4. Fayette-Ware (7-2) – Results: Beat Middleton 65-64; Beat DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.) 70-65. Up next: Tuesday at Haywood; Friday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 5.

5. Henry County (5-2) – Results: Beat McKenzie 86-66; Lost to Union City 64-62. Up next: Tuesday vs. Union City; Friday vs. Dyer County; Saturday vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 4.

6. Sacred Heart (10-1) – Results: Beat Bolivar 66-65; Beat Madison 80-65; Beat Humboldt 72-60. Up next: Tuesday vs. Middleton. Last week: No. 7.

7. Crockett County (6-2) – Results: Beat Peabody 64-44; Beat Gibson County 71-65; Lost to Haywood 68-63. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday at Humboldt. Last week: No. 10.

8. Milan (5-1) – Results: Beat Madison 44-37; Lost to South Gibson 30-26. Up next: Tuesday at Dyer County; Thursday at Chester County; Friday at Dresden. Last week: No. 6.

9. Bolivar (3-2) – Results: Lost to Sacred Heart 66-6. Up next: Tuesday at South SIde; Friday at Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 8.

10. Dyersburg (4-2) – Results: Beat Westview 62-27. Up next: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday vs. Gibson County; Saturday vs. Raleigh-Egypt. Last week: No. 11.

11. Gibson County (6-3) – Results: Beat South Gibson 51-45; Beat USJ 65-51; Lost to Crockett County 71-65. Up next: Tuesday at McKenzie; Friday at Dyersburg; Saturday at Henry County. Last week: No. 9.

12. Dyer County (6-0) – Results: Beat Clarksville Northwest 86-45. Up next: Tuesday vs. Milan; Friday vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 12.

On the Bubble: Camden (5-1); Jackson Christian (6-2); Obion County (7-1); Scotts Hill (4-2); TCA (5-3).

Girls

1. South Side (8-0) – Results: Beat Ripley 51-16; Beat Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) 65-44. Up next: Tuesday vs. Bolivar; Friday at Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (7-0) – Results: Beat Dyersburg 62-33; Beat Haywood 61-32; Beat Mercy Academy (Ky.) 66-49. Up next: Tuesday at Humboldt. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (5-2) – Results: Beat Greenfield 69-54; Beat Henry County 70-59; Lost to MTCS 66-64. Up next: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 4.

4. Huntingdon (9-1) – Results: Beat Camden 71-29; Beat Gleason 71-31; Beat Millington 80-30. Up next: Tuesday at Stewart County; Thursday vs. Clarksburg; Friday vs. McKenzie. Last week: No. 5.

5. TCA (8-1) – Results: Beat Chester County 60-38; Beat McNairy Central 63-47; Beat Clarksville Christian 49-37. Up next: Friday vs. Madison. Last week: No. 7.

6. Gibson County (7-3) – Results: Beat South Gibson 52-39; Beat Crockett County 49-39. Up next: Tuesday at McKenzie; Saturday at Henry County. Last week: No. 9.

7. South Gibson (6-2) – Results: Lost to Gibson County 52-39; Lost to McCracken County (Ky.) 56-44. Up next: Tuesday vs. Crockett County; Friday at Union City. Last week: No. 3.

8. Crockett County (7-1) – Results: Beat Peabody 54-50; Beat Haywood 54-16; Lost to Gibson County 49-39. Up next: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday at Humboldt. Last week: No. 6.

9. Dyer County (6-0) – Results: Beat Clarksville Northwest 47-45. Up next: Tuesday vs. Milan; Friday at Henry County. Last week: No. 11.

10. USJ (5-2) – Results: Beat Munford 67-42; Lost to Rossville Christian 63-62 (OT). Up next: Saturday vs. Hillsboro (at Rockvale). Last week: No. 8.

11. Dresden (5-2) – Results: Beat Peabody 47-42; Beat Camden 55-35. Up next: Tuesday vs. Calloway County (Ky.); Friday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 10.

12. Jackson Christian (8-1) – Results: Beat Lexington 52-48 (OT); Beat St. Benedict 81-36. Up next: Thursday at Bolivar; Friday at Big Sandy. Last week: No. 12.

On the Bubble: Fayette-Ware (7-2); Gleason (5-2); Scotts Hill (6-1)