Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 4

Here is what happened during Week 5 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Bradford 69, Bruceton 53

Bradford 22 14 19 14 — 69 Bruceton 10 18 15 10 — 53

Bradford (69) — Jayden Street 20, Cole Cates 11, Cason Sharp 14, Bryce Arnold 19, Ca. Cates 2, Richardson 3.

Bruceton (53) — Thatcher Crews 17, Hollingsworth 7, Crocker 9, Jones 4, N. Crews 3, Ta. Crews 3, Dean 7, Thomas 2, King 4.

3-pointers: Bra – Street 4, Co. Cates 3, Sharp 4, Arnold; Bru – Hollingsworth, Crocker, Ta. Crews, Dean, King. Records: Bra 4-2; Bru 2-5.

Girls

Bradford 31, Bruceton 22

Bradford 2 7 8 14 — 31 Bruceton 10 4 3 5 — 22

Bradford (31) — Wood 8, Dunn 6, Miller 3, Thomas 9, Reynolds 4.

Bruceton (22) — Burton 9, Garrison 6, Williams 3, McGee 2, Castleman 2.

3-pointers: Bru – Williams, Burton. Records: Bra 2-4; Bru 2-5.