Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 4
Here is what happened during Week 5 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Boys
Bradford 69, Bruceton 53
|Bradford
|22
|14
|19
|14
|—
|69
|Bruceton
|10
|18
|15
|10
|—
|53
Bradford (69) — Jayden Street 20, Cole Cates 11, Cason Sharp 14, Bryce Arnold 19, Ca. Cates 2, Richardson 3.
Bruceton (53) — Thatcher Crews 17, Hollingsworth 7, Crocker 9, Jones 4, N. Crews 3, Ta. Crews 3, Dean 7, Thomas 2, King 4.
3-pointers: Bra – Street 4, Co. Cates 3, Sharp 4, Arnold; Bru – Hollingsworth, Crocker, Ta. Crews, Dean, King. Records: Bra 4-2; Bru 2-5.
Girls
Bradford 31, Bruceton 22
|Bradford
|2
|7
|8
|14
|—
|31
|Bruceton
|10
|4
|3
|5
|—
|22
Bradford (31) — Wood 8, Dunn 6, Miller 3, Thomas 9, Reynolds 4.
Bruceton (22) — Burton 9, Garrison 6, Williams 3, McGee 2, Castleman 2.
3-pointers: Bru – Williams, Burton. Records: Bra 2-4; Bru 2-5.