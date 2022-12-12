Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Dec. 12-17

Week 4 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Bradford at Bruceton; West Carroll at Big Sandy

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Bradford at Peabody; Milan at Dyer County; Gibson County at McKenzie; Crockett County at South Gibson

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Chester County; Greenfield at Peabody; Bradford at West Carroll

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at Union City; Milan at Dresden; Crockett County at Humboldt

Charles Cowles Classic, at Dyersburg, Gibson County vs. Dyersburg (B), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

2 p.m. – Halls at Bradford

6 p.m. – Gibson County at Henry County