Funeral services for Ann Simmons Williams, 75, were held Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at the church.

Ms. Williams was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1947 in Humboldt, Tenn. to James G. Simmons and Blanche M. Simmons.

Ms. Williams was an active member of the Humboldt community for the majority of her life, beginning her career as a teacher and retiring as acting superintendent of Humboldt City Schools. She served her community for the majority of her years as well through serving on the board for Jackson-Madison County General Hospital (Humboldt), volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club, helping flesh out intricately difficult situations to ensure people received whatever help that they needed. She also spent many years as an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and actively served her community through numerous activities the Theta Eta Omega chapter held.

A faithful child of God, Ms. Williams was first a member of St. James Baptist Church, later became a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church and spent the most years of her life as a member of New Abundant Life Church where she actively taught Sunday school for many years until she was physically unable to continue doing so.

Ms. Williams was the mother of two daughters, yet many of her students and young people she was principal for thought of her as a second mom. Beyond the regular duties required by working in the school system, “Ms. Ann” as she was fondly called, often reached out to help those who were less fortunate or in need. Ms. Williams was a lantern of determination and an anchor of dependability. She will truly be missed by all.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Krystal Ritchey (Scott) and Keli Gooch (Lewis); granddaughters, Ashley Ritchey, Tayler Johnson, Emma Hudson, Allie Ritchey and Ella Gooch; siblings, Rose Bradford (Donnie), Peggy Perry (Eddie), Mattie Earlean Pipkin, James Grady Simmons (Peggie), Darrell Lee Simmons, Emmanuel Simmons (Retha), Jozelda Porter, Albert Simmons (Suzanne), Lisa Turner (Johnny Ray), Anthony Simmons (Carolyn), Elizabeth Siders (Errol), Brian Simmons and Tray Simmons; aunts, Carolyn Pack and Alicia Brooks; uncle, Carey Williamson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Ray Simmons.