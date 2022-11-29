Mary Helen Burkett, 89 of Goldsboro, N.C., formerly of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Monday November 21, 2022, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Burkett will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Shelton Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Burkett will be buried at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Trenton, Tenn.

She and her husband, Ralph, moved to Brookdale Country Day Assisted Living in Goldsboro in December 2021 to be near family.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by her husband, Ralph Burkett; a daughter, Lanell Boyett and her husband, Bruce Boyett of Leland, N.C. and Mountain City, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Alea Uzzell and her husband, Parker Uzzell of Goldsboro; a grandson, Stephen Boyett and his wife, Corey Boyett of Rocky Point, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, McKinley Uzzell and MaryRachel Uzzell of Goldsboro, and Colton Boyett of Rocky Point.