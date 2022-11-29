Joyce Blankenship Simmons, 75, passed away late Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Graveside Services will be held near Jackson, Tenn. where she will be laid to rest with her family. Services for Mrs. Blankenship were held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Memorial Gardens, Jackson.

Mrs. Blankenship was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Dossie and Lillian Rawls Blankenship.

She was executive secretary to the plant manager at Rockwell International, a power tools manufacturing company. She was a member at the church formerly known as First Baptist Church of Humboldt. After retirement, Mrs. Blankenship enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a giving and loving lady with a servant’s heart who would do without in order to provide for her family. Joyce was very sweet, and at the same time, was protective of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. In 2014, she and her husband, Gene, relocated to Perry, Ga. In recent years, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles to keep her mind active and always loved a good joke.

Mrs. Blankenship was preceded in death by one of her daughters, Karen Scates Howard.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Joyce are her loving and devoted husband of 31 years, Gene Simmons of Perry; her daughter, Debbie Smith of Greenfield, Tenn.; her step-children, Benjamin Simmons (Kimberly) of Perry and Connie Skeie (Bentley); her brother, Bill Blankenship (Doris) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Billie Simmons, Brad Simmons, Shelby Irwin, Hailey Irwin, Katherine Irwin, Preston Howard, Ryan Howard, Emma Howard, Felicia Madison (Tyler) and Maya Eckert; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Central Georgia Cancer Center, 114 Sutherlin Dr. C-1, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.