Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 3
Here is what happened during Week 3 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Boys
South Gibson 57, Madison 34
|S. Gibson
|13
|8
|16
|20
|—
|57
|Madison
|9
|3
|11
|11
|—
|34
South Gibson (57) — Ryland Giles 11, Ashton England 10, Clouse 5, Cianciolo 2, Lockett 9, Baker 4, Cross 2, Lovorn 6, Marcum 2, Crawford 4, Allen 2.
Madison (34) — Bryson 9, Mize 2, Bye 3, Korth 6, Freeman 5, Greene 3, Delk 8.
3-pointers: SG – ; M – Bryson 2, Delk 2, Freeman. Records: SG 4-1.
Girls
South Gibson 67, Madison 25
|S. Gibson
|12
|17
|26
|12
|—
|67
|Madison
|0
|12
|7
|6
|—
|25
South Gibson (67) — Lily Baggett 16, Hallie Allen 17, Seals 6, Reed 6, Cianciolo 9, Teague 2, Lewis 9, Dunn 2.
Madison (25) — Bowman 6, Knott 4, McClanahan 3, Mize 4, Nye 8.
3-pointers: SG – Baggett 2, Allen 2, Lewis; M – Bowman 2, Nye. Records: 5-0.
Milan 46, Ripley 32
|Milan
|8
|20
|12
|6
|—
|46
|Ripley
|5
|5
|10
|12
|—
|32
Milan (46) — Kaidence Morton 23, Williamson 4, Phinnessee 2, Williams 4, Currie 4, Hyde 5, Neely 2, Curry 2.
Ripley (32) — Hayes 6, Owen 14, Ward 8, Smith 2, Manley 2.
3-pointers: M – Morton; R – Owen. Records: M 2-1; R 1-3.