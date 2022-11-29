Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 3

Here is what happened during Week 3 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

South Gibson 57, Madison 34

S. Gibson 13 8 16 20 — 57 Madison 9 3 11 11 — 34

South Gibson (57) — Ryland Giles 11, Ashton England 10, Clouse 5, Cianciolo 2, Lockett 9, Baker 4, Cross 2, Lovorn 6, Marcum 2, Crawford 4, Allen 2.

Madison (34) — Bryson 9, Mize 2, Bye 3, Korth 6, Freeman 5, Greene 3, Delk 8.

3-pointers: SG – ; M – Bryson 2, Delk 2, Freeman. Records: SG 4-1.

Girls

South Gibson 67, Madison 25

S. Gibson 12 17 26 12 — 67 Madison 0 12 7 6 — 25

South Gibson (67) — Lily Baggett 16, Hallie Allen 17, Seals 6, Reed 6, Cianciolo 9, Teague 2, Lewis 9, Dunn 2.

Madison (25) — Bowman 6, Knott 4, McClanahan 3, Mize 4, Nye 8.

3-pointers: SG – Baggett 2, Allen 2, Lewis; M – Bowman 2, Nye. Records: 5-0.

Milan 46, Ripley 32

Milan 8 20 12 6 — 46 Ripley 5 5 10 12 — 32

Milan (46) — Kaidence Morton 23, Williamson 4, Phinnessee 2, Williams 4, Currie 4, Hyde 5, Neely 2, Curry 2.

Ripley (32) — Hayes 6, Owen 14, Ward 8, Smith 2, Manley 2.

3-pointers: M – Morton; R – Owen. Records: M 2-1; R 1-3.