South Side girls overtake No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 2

After two complete weeks of action for the 2022-23 high school basketball season, quality teams seem to be rising to the top.

After four new teams joined the rankings after Week 1, three more joined this week with Camden and Dyer County boys along with Fayette-Ware girls.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (3-0) – Results: Beat Adamsville 54-17. Up next: Tuesday vs. Corinth (Miss.); Friday at H.W. Byers (Miss.). Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (3-1) – Results: Beat Dyersburg 71-67; Lost to Whitehaven. Up next: Tuesday at Union City; Saturday at White Station. Last week: No. 3.

3. North Side (4-0) – Results: Beat West Carroll 92-37; Beat JCM 87-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. Jackson Christian; Friday at Munford. Last week: No. 7.

4. Henry County (2-1) – Results: Lost to Clarksville Northeast. Up next: Tuesday at Camden; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 2.

5. Fayette-Ware (3-1) – Results: Beat Memphis Business 66-52; Lost to Cordova 69-66. Up next: Friday at Bolivar; Saturday vs. Harding Academy (at Brighton). Last week: No. 4.

6. Sacred Heart (5-0) – Results: Beat Carroll Academy 74-23; Beat Humboldt 79-62. Up next: Tuesday vs. Milan; Thursday at Madison. Last week: No. 11.

7. Gibson County (4-0) – Results: Beat Humboldt 62-60; Beat Greenfield 95-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. Dresden; Thursday vs.TCA; Friday vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 6.

8. Crockett County (3-0) – Results: Beat Halls 75-31. Up next: Tuesday at Peabody; Friday at Chester County; Saturday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 9.

9. South Gibson (3-1) – Results: Beat Chester County 47-41; Lost to Obion County 46-40. Up next: Tuesday at Madison; Friday vs. Dyersburg. Last week: No. 8.

10. Dyersburg (2-2) – Results: Lost to Memphis Central 62-59; Lost to Haywood 71-67. Up next: Tuesday at McNairy Central; Friday at South Gibson. Last week: No. 10.

11. Camden (3-0) – Results: Beat Lexington 68-35. Up next: Tuesday vs. Henry County; Friday vs. West Carroll. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Dyer County (3-0) – Results: Beat Ripley 76-57. Up next: Tuesday vs. Trezevant; Friday vs. Hardin County. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: McKenzie (0-0); Union City (2-3).

On the Bubble: Huntingdon (3-0); Jackson Christian (3-0); Milan (2-0); Obion County (3-1).

Girls

1. South Side (5-0) – Results: Beat Bolivar 62-24; Beat Gibson County 79-53; Beat TCA 65-41. Up next: Friday at Covington. Last week: No. 2.

2. Westview (2-0) – Results: Beat Humboldt 57-29. Up next: Tuesday vs Obion County; Thursday at McKenzie. Last week: No. 1.

3. McKenzie (3-0) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 82-58. Up next: Thursday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (4-0) – Results: BBeat Chester County 44-30; Beat Obion County 59-31. Up next: Tuesday at Madison; Friday vs. Dyersburg. Last week: No. 7.

5. Huntingdon (4-1) – Results: Beat Dresden 72-47; Lost to McKenzie 82-58. Up next: Friday vs. Dresden; Saturday vs. Waverly. Last week: No. 9.

6. Gibson County (4-2) – Results: Beat Greenfield 69-30; Beat Collierville 65-41; Lost to South Side 79-53. Up next: Tuesday vs. Dresden; Thursday vs. TCA; Friday vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 4.

7. TCA (4-1) – Results: Beat Union City 62-56; Beat Covington 69-30; Lost to South Side 65-41. Up next: Thursday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 5.

8. Crockett County (3-0) – Beat Halls 73-33. Up next: Tuesday at Peabody; Friday at Chester County; Saturday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 8.

9. Dresden (3-1) – Results: Beat Peabody 53-47; Lost to Huntingdon 72-47. Up next: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 6.

10. USJ (2-1) – Results: Beat Houston County 48-44. Up next: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Friday at South Fulton; Saturday vs. Pope John Paul II. Last week: No. 10.

11. Dyer County (3-0) – Results: Beat Ripley 66-16. Up next: Tuesday vs. Trezevant; Friday vs. Hardin County; Saturday at Clarksville Northwest. Last week: No. 11.

12. Fayette-Ware (4-2) – Results: Beat Memphis East 45-42; Beat Arlington 68-46; Beat White Station 54-27; Lost to Briarcrest 60-41. Up next: Friday at Bolivar. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Riverside (2-1).

On the Bubble: Adamsville (4-0); South Fulton (2-1).