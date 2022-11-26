| logout
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Nov. 28-Dec. 3
We new enter the third week of the high school basketball season. Check out the full schedule of games involving Gibson County area teams this week:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Milan at Ripley (girls only)
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Crockett County at Peabody; South Gibson at Madison; Halls at Bradford; Dresden at Gibson County; West Carroll at Liberty; Ripley at Humboldt; Milan at Sacred Heart (boys only)
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Milan at Peabody; TCA at Gibson County
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Dyersburg at South Gibson; Henry County at Gibson County; Peabody at Greenfield; Bradford at Fulton City (Ky.); West Carroll at Camden
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Humboldt at Crockett County