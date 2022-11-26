 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Nov. 28-Dec. 3

Bradford’s Cole Cates drives the baseline against Milan during a high school boys basketball game at Milan on Nov. 25, 2022.

We new enter the third week of the high school basketball season. Check out the full schedule of games involving Gibson County area teams this week:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Ripley (girls only)

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Crockett County at Peabody; South Gibson at Madison; Halls at Bradford; Dresden at Gibson County; West Carroll at Liberty; Ripley at Humboldt; Milan at Sacred Heart (boys only)

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Peabody; TCA at Gibson County

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Dyersburg at South Gibson; Henry County at Gibson County; Peabody at Greenfield; Bradford at Fulton City (Ky.); West Carroll at Camden

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Humboldt at Crockett County

