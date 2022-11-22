Patricia Anne Barth Craddock, 82, born March 25, 1940, lovingly known as Patti, passed away on November 11, 2022.

Mrs. Craddock leaves behind her loving husband, Thomas Atkins Craddock (Tom) of Amelia Island, Fla.; children, Mark Curry Cross Jr. (Frances) of Athens, Ga. and Charlotte Anne Cross Sharp (Thomas) of Albany, Ga.; grandchildren, Mark Curry Cross III, John Mobley Cross and Constance Anne Cross (Annie), all of Athens; step-grandchildren, Caroline Doherty, Allison Doherty, Emiy Doherty and Philip Doherty; step-children, Christopher Thomas Craddock (Valerie) of Cumming, Ga., Richard Daniel Craddock (Melissa) of Roswell, Ga., and Michael David Craddock (Michelle) of Cumming, Ga.; step-grandchildren, Jake Craddock, Ella Craddock, Ben Craddock, Clare Craddock, Tommy Craddock and Olivia Craddock; sister-in-law, Janet Barth Christenson; along with her nine nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Louis Barth and Don Barth (Janet).

Mrs. Craddock loved her husband, her partner and trusted friend, Thomas (Tom) Atkins Craddock. Together they devotedly enjoyed their families. They often traveled worldwide together for many years, enjoying their adventures together. They made a perfect team spending their retired years exploring, going and doing, to the amazement of their family and friends.

However, their most enjoyment came from their oceanfront home at Amelia Island and mountain home at Big Canoe, Ga. Many “Blessed” moments were spent together watching sunrises, moonrises and enjoying the natural beauty that surrounded their lives. Many hours were spent together enjoying the animals and birds at their beach and mountain homes.

Mrs. Craddock was born in Atlanta, Ga. in 1940 to Louis Fitzgerald Barth and Louise Cassin Barth. She attended E. Rivers Elementary School and graduated from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta in 1958. During high school, her best friends, Lynn Collins, Judy Albert and Annie Gill, were often seen touring Peachtree Road in Lynn Collins’ 1956 Chevy convertible. They were famously known as the “Hill and Gully Riders.” She then attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. where she was a member and president of the Chi Omega Sorority. Later, she became southeastern regional sales manager for Gannett Newspaper out of Atlanta.

She was also a long-time member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Craddock was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She and Tom were “best friends”, spending the majority of their time together, loving each other and being blessed in so many ways by the Lord they so loved. He has now taken her to His Kingdom.

A private celebration of her life has been planned.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society – Leukemia research.

