Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 2

Here is what happened during Week 2 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Milan 34, Madison 32

Madison 5 9 10 8 — 32 Milan 6 14 6 8 — 34

Madison (32) — Kyle Korth 11, Bryson 7, Mize 3, Nye 2, Freeman 3, Noble 6.

Milan (34) — Adam Arnold 11, Brown 5, Yates 4, Scott 8, Milligan 6.

3-pointers: Mi – Arnold, Scott. Records: Mi 1-0.

South Gibson 47, Chester County 41

S. Gibson 6 11 14 16 — 47 Chester Co. 6 7 9 19 — 41

South Gibson (47) — Camden Lockett 11, Ashton England 10, Rhett Cross 10, Clouse 7, Cianciolo 4, Baker 3, Marcum 2.

Chester County (41) — Michael Pirtle 14, Chad Barham 14, Welch 2, Pipkin 2, Massengill 8.

3-pointers: SG – Lockett 3, Cross 2, Baker, Clouse; CC – Pirtle 4, Barham 2. Records: SG 3-0; CC 0-3.

Peabody 64, Dresden 33

Peabody 8 24 15 17 — 64 Dresden 7 8 10 8 — 33

Peabody (64) — Derek Kee 14, Luten 4, Jennings 4, Pharms 4, McFields 6, Gentry 5, Cannon 9, Lucas 2, Haynes 7, Jelks 2, Bonds 7.

Dresden (33) — Johnson 5, Jett 8, Oliver 2, Maddox 4, Bell 5, Forrester 2, Smith 7.

3-pointers: P – Cannon 3, Kee; D – Jett 2, Johnson, Smith. Records: P 1-2.

Gibson County 62, Humboldt 60

Humboldt 14 12 20 14 — 60 Gibson Co. 11 30 13 8 — 62

Humboldt (60) — Fred Moore 18, Jeffery Patterson 10, Stephon Shivers 13, Taylor 4, Bell 3, Willoughby 2.

Gibson County (62) — Matthew Reynolds 25, Ethan Turner 16, Kylan Finch 10, Leke 8, Crandall 3.

3-pointers: GC – . Records: GC 3-0; H 0-1.

North Side 92, West Carroll 37

W. Carroll 4 12 10 11 — 37 N. Side 26 31 20 15 — 92

West Carroll (37) — JaQuan Adkins 10, Murray 2, Bosley 8, Pigue 7, Drasal 3, Milton 7.

North Side (92) — Malik Currie 10, DeAndre Minor 16, BJ Jenkins 14, Lincoln Woods 16, Lambert 4, Hardy 8, Reid 3, Hill 3, Caruthers 3, Smith 2, A. Currie 5, Manley 6, Rogers 2.

3-pointers: WC – Adkins, Melton; NS – Hardy 2, Woods 4, Hill, A. Currie. Records: WC 0-3; NS 3-0.

Girls

South Gibson 44, Chester County 30

S. Gibson 10 10 12 12 — 44 Chester Co. 11 0 8 11 — 30

South Gibson (44) — Hallie Allen 11, Seals 9, Dunn 6, Lewis 5, Baggett 5, Thetford 4, Reed 2, Cianciolo 2.

Chester County (30) — Annabelle Lockridge 12, Jariyah Williamson 12, Ketchum 4, Campbell 2.

3-pointers: SG – Seals, Allen, Lewis, Dunn 2; CC – Williamson. Records: SG 3-0.

Dresden 53, Peabody 47

Peabody 5 22 9 11 — 47 Dresden 11 18 10 14 — 53

Peabody (47) — Makayla Skinner 22, Myricle Johnson 10, Carter 4, Brooks 2, Ma. Cliff 2, Mo. Cliff 3, Luten 4.

Dresden (53) — Lucy Curry 15, Kaylee Jarred 13, H. Jarred 6, Spaulding 8, Swatzell 4, Pittman 6.

3-pointers: P – Skinner 3, Mo. Cliff, Luten; D – Spaulding 2, H. Jarred, Swatzell. Records: P 1-2; D 3-0.

Madison 41, Milan 34

Madison 13 4 2 22 — 41 Milan 9 5 14 8 — 34

Madison (41) — Aaliyah Stewart 13, Mary Kinsley Nye 12, Chouinard 8, Mize 6, Haynes 2.

Milan (34) — Kaidence Morton 11, Ashley Williamson 13, Williams 2, Currie 4, Hyde 1, Redmond 3.

3-pointers: Ma – Stewart; Mi – Williamson 2. Records: Mi 0-1.

West Carroll 65, North Side 23

W. Carroll 14 15 19 17 — 65 N. Side 6 5 12 0 — 23

West Carroll (65) — Janzen Winberry 18, Kelsey Holmes 15, Kaylee Butler 12, Skylar Jones 11, Parker 5, Brooks 2, Mitchell 2.

North Side (23) — Kierstyn Beard 12, Nesbitt 6, Bond 1, Bellamy 2, Harris 2.

3-pointers: WC – Butler, Jones, Winberry 6, Holmes 3; NS – Nesbitt 2. Records: WC 2-1; NS 0-3.