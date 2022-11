TSSAA releases region football schedules for 2023, ’24

On Monday, the TSSAA released the 2023, 2024 high school football region schedules for every team in the state.

TSSAA is making the region schedules this season to help alleviate problems with referee shortages that are being felt across the state.

Gibson County

2023

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 1) — at Milan

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 8) — vs. Riverside

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 15) — vs. Peabody

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 22) — at Camden

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 13) — at Huntingdon

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 20) — vs. Adamsville

Week 11 (Friday, Oct. 27) — vs. JCM

2024

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6) — vs. Milan

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13) — at Riverside

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20) — at Peabody

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27) — vs. Camden

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18) — vs. Huntingdon

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 25) — at Adamsville

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 31) — at JCM

Humboldt

2023

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 8) — vs. Greenfield

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 15) — at Dresden

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 22) — at Lake County

Week 7 (Friday, Sept 29) — vs. Halls

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 6) — at Gleason

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 20) — vs. Adamsville

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 26) — at South Fulton

2024

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13) — at Greenfield

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20) — vs. Dresden

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27) — vs. Lake County

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4) — at Halls

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11) — vs. Gleason

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 25) — at Adamsville

Week 11 (Thursday, Nov. 1) — vs. South Fulton

Milan

2023

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 1) — vs. Gibson County

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 8) — at Camden

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 15) — at JCM

Week 6 (Friday, Sept 22) — vs. Huntingdon

Week 7 (Friday, Sept. 29) — vs. Adamsville

Week 8 — Open date

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 20) — at Peabody

Week 11 (Friday, Oct. 27) — at Riverside

2024

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6) — at Gibson County

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13) — vs. Camden

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20) — vs. JCM

Week 6 (Friday, Sept 27) — at Huntingdon

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4) — at Adamsville

Week 8 — Open date

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 25) — vs. Peabody

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 31) — vs. Riverside

Peabody

2023

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 1) — vs. Riverside

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 8) — at Adamsville

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 15) — at Gibson County

Week 7 (Friday, Sept. 29) — vs. Camden

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 13) — at JCM

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 20) — vs. Milan

Week 11 (Friday, Oct. 27) — vs. Huntingdon

2024

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6) — at Riverside

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13) — vs. Adamsville

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20) — vs. Gibson County

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4) — at Camden

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18) — vs. JCM

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 25) — at Milan

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 31) — at Huntingdon

South Gibson

2023

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 1) — at Hardin County

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 22) — vs. Chester County

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 13) — at Lexington

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 20) — at North Side

Week 11 (Friday, Oct. 27) — vs. South Side

2024

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 6) — vs. Hardin County

Week 6 (Friday, Sept. 27) — at Chester County

Week 8 — Open date

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 18) — vs. Lexington

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 25) — vs. North Side

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 31) — at South Side

West Carroll

2023

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 8) — vs. Perry County

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 15) — at Houston County

Week 7 (Friday, Sept. 29) — vs. McEwen

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 6) — vs. Bruceton

Week 9 — Open date

Week 11 (Thursday, Oct. 26) — at McKenzie

2024

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 13) — at Perry County

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 20) — vs. Houston County

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 4) — at McEwen

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11) — at Bruceton

Week 9 — Open date

Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 1) — vs. McKenzie