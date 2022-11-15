Donald Philip Hale, 75, of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away peacefully from this earth in the home he so loved on Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his devoted wife, daughter and son by his side.

Mr. Hale was born in Humboldt on September 12, 1947 to the late Philip Levy and Faye Nippers Hale.

He had as much “sales” personality as anyone you could ever meet and spent the majority of his working career in various sales positions. He retired from Shaw Industries as territory sales manager with 25 years of service in 2012. Since retirement, he worked for Lowes in Milan and Midsouth Pallet.

Mr. Hale was an active member of Elevate Baptist Church in Milan, Tenn. He was a devoted Sunday school teacher for 14 years and served as deacon of the Baptist church. He served his country in the National Guard. Mr. Hale served his Jesus, his family, friends and community well. He had a passion for golf, gardening, cooking/grilling, fishing, serving, entertaining in their home and simply enjoying life!

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Amanda Hale; son, Mark Hale (Andrea); step-daughter, Lori McFarland Horner (Keith); grandchildren, Colby Hale, Brayden Boyd, Emma Blackburn, Elizabeth Hale and Eryn Hale; step-grandchildren, Haley Jo Horner, Nikki McFarland, Kase McFarland, Liz McFarland and Kooper McFarland; siblings Bill Rice, (Sandra), Carolyn Sisk (Jack) and Shirley Harwell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-niece.

As in life, Mr. Hale continues to give, donating his body through Medcure for research.

There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Elevate Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Rice and Rev. Dale Denning officiating. Visitors may celebrate and rejoice in the life of Donald Philip Hale with family beginning at 2:30 p.m. with service to begin at 4 p.m.