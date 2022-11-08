Debbie Staggs

Deborah Lynn Staggs, 62, of Milan, Tenn., entered her Heavenly home with Jesus, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Mrs. Staggs was born to Louise and the late Dorsey Wilson of Medina, Tenn. in June of 1960. As a child, she was a spitfire who enjoyed life and keeping her brother and sister on their toes. Mrs. Staggs was a 1978 graduate of Medina High School and still considers her classmates family. In high school, she was known as the Tasmanian devil on the basketball court and went on to spend many years cheering for her daughters and grandchildren in all the things they did. She worked at Wilson Sporting Goods for many years where she grew to love her co-workers as family. Most recently she had been a respiratory therapist with Riverside Medical and always spoke of her work family with love and pride. She cared for her patients with kindness and compassion and was a blessing to the Respiratory Therapy community.

Debbie and Gary were married for 38 years. They were encouraged to date by co-workers and found that they were soul mates after only 11 days together. For many years, if you drove by their house on a weekend, you could almost be certain to find her riding her lawnmower. Spending time with her family and grandbabies was her favorite thing, but mowing the grass was a close second.

Mrs. Staggs never met a stranger, always looked for ways to care for those around her and taught her family how to work hard for the things they want in life. She was always a strong and fearless woman who loved everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Staggs of Milan; two daughters, Misty Lewis (Brandon) of Jackson, Tenn. and Brandi Black (Jeff Oswalt) of Milan; seven grandchildren, Abby, Brayden, Ryman, and River Lewis, Grace Crossett, and Riley and Connor Black; her mother, Louise Wilson; sister, Sherry Grimes (Eugene); and brother, Michael Wilson.

Visitation and services for Mrs. Staggs were held at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina on Wednesday, November 2, Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Medina.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Sheltering Tree Ranch in Savannah, Tennessee.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.